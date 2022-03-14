Victoria East and West feel they’re heading in similar directions.
With 19 wins between the two, the crosstown rivals are set to renew their rivalry on the baseball diamond on Tuesday. East is coming off a 1-3 record at the Victoria ISD Classic while the Warriors went 1-2.
The Titans enter Tuesday’s 7 p.m. clash at Riverside with an 11-7 record overall and beat Flour Bluff last Tuesday for their first District 29-5A win.
The Warriors (8-5) beat Corpus Christi King last Tuesday to move to 1-1 in district play.
“The next game is the biggest game of the year, not necessarily because it’s West, but because it’s a district ballgame,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “The tournament season is over. From here on out, it’s district ballgames. How we do in those district ballgames will determine if we’re playing in the month of May.”
East expects to ride Brady Parker in some capacity Tuesday.
The senior hurled six innings of shutout ball in the win over the Hornets. It was just his third pitching appearance of the season after joining the team late from basketball.
He delivered a pair of hits against Boerne in the final game of the VISD Classic.
“Baseball is a game of streaks and he’s hot right now,” Kolle said. “He’s just staying humble, staying hungry, and not trying to do too much.”
Parker is ready to rewrite East’s script after West swept the Titans a year ago. It was the first time since 2012 the Warriors completed the feat.
“We’re all really excited, especially since they swept us last year,” Parker said. “We’ve got to come back for revenge.”
West ended the VISD Classic with a 7-3 win over St. Joseph.
Four Warriors — Justis Trenck, Angel Maldonado, Dawson Orsak and Alex Mendieta — provided RBIs on a day when they capitalized on four hits and five errors by the Flyers.
“Going into the tournament, there was a lot of confidence,” Mendieta said. “I really believe in our people. I feel we can put the ball in play.”
This will be the first edition of the baseball rivalry for first-year coach Austin Molinaro, who served as an assistant on the football team.
While serving as the head coach at Bay City, he partook in the Bay City-El Campo rivalry. He’s ready to coach in another heated rivalry series.
“In football, it was huge. We had a big week of practice,” Molinaro said. “I think the boys are pretty pumped. We’ve been talking about it for a long time. It’s exciting to be a part of another great rivalry in the state.”
West has won six of its last 10 games and is hoping to maintain the bragging rights over its crosstown rival.
“It’s been one of the things we’ve been talking about this whole year,” Mendieta said.
