Victoria East has shot itself in the foot the past two weeks.
Against Flour Bluff and Victoria West, the Titans gave up 13 and 12 penalties respectively. East also had four turnovers each in losses to West and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
The Titans have gone 1-2 in arguably their toughest three weeks of the season and are currently fifth in District 15-5A, Division I.
“We’re definitely shooting ourselves in the foot with with our penalties the past couple games,” said East offensive coordinator Jeff Hurta. “We’re addressing it on Friday nights, we’re addressing it in our team meetings and we’re addressing it at practice. So we’re gonna keep addressing it and we’re gonna get it better.”
East (3-3, 2-2) will have a chance to fix its mistakes as it hosts Corpus Christi King at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The Mustangs come into the game 0-5 on the year, giving up 46 points per game and averaging 12 on offense.
“We’re just trying to move on,” said East offensive lineman Macario Martinez. “Correct what we did wrong. We’re going against the same front, but we just had to add on to things, figure out how to work better and just work as a team again.”
The penalties and turnovers caused East’s frustrations to boil over against West as the Titans couldn’t find a way to get a stop, despite scoring 46 points in the loss.
“We’re working to not get as frustrated and not as decomposed,” Martinez said. “Trying to be as one and try to get to the chip, like our coach says. Basically to get to where we’re supposed to be with the game.”
This is East’s second straight week preparing for a game without head coach Roland Gonzalez, who has missed the last two games with COVID-19.
Hurta said Gonzalez has communicated with the coaching staff on a daily basis and credited the entire staff for taking care of the respective player positions.
“Everybody’s just kind of doing their part,” Hurta said. “We have a really great staff here, everybody’s taking care of their positions and the coordinators are taking care of all the business.”
Friday is East’s homecoming game and the Titans will have a chance to let out some frustrations. Regardless, the Titans players are not overlooking King, who they see as hungry for that first win.
“Just work on discipline because, they might be winless but that means they’re hungry,” said East linebacker Dylan Chavez. “They’re hungry for a win and they have nothing to lose really, so they’re not gonna take it lightly on us, they’re just going to come out and play.”
East goes into its bye week next week before playing at Gregory-Portland on Oct. 22.
