There was excitement in the air for Victoria East’s season opener against Floresville.
After finishing last season 11-22 (5-11 district), the Lady Titans were looking to build upon that, and have an even better 2022 season.
However, East was outmatched against the Lady Jaguars Tuesday night, falling in three sets at home, 3-0.
“We didn't perform at our best. We came out a little flat,” said East head coach Danna Wincher. “We got a lot of young players in key roles and those players got a little nervous today, but as the game started progressing in the sets on the third one we kind of got a little comfortable.”
Early in the first set, the Lady Titans’ nerves showed, going down 9-2 to Floresville within the first few minutes of play.
They weren’t able to overcome the early deficit, falling to the Lady Jaguars 25-13 in Set 1.
Floresville followed up with an even stronger second set, beating East 25-10.
“We needed to work on defense,'' said senior Mckenzie Martinez.
East’s defense did step up in the third set, thanks to a coaching decision from Wincher.
“We shifted a lot in our defense. We took a different strategy, changed a little bit, tweaked here and there, and the girls kind of got a little bit more comfortable with each other,” Wincher said.
“Once we got our confidence and just started reading the defense and reading what they were giving us, the kids were able to adjust,” she added.
Towards the end of the third set, the Lady Titans had Floresville within one point, 20-19, hoping to force a fourth set, but the Lady Jaguars were able to close out East 25- 22.
“We came from behind and our strategy going in is we've got to get to a jumpstart, and we can't play from behind,” Wincher said.
East senior Mckenzie Martinez, who finished the game with a team-high 11 digs and six kills, thinks that the team can mainly improve in one area — passing.
“It all starts with the pass, so once we get our passing down, we’ll get our hitting and we’ll be pretty solid from there on out,” she said.
East senior libero Sarah Castaneda also added a team-high eight assists, along with three digs.
The Lady Titans will take the court again on Thursday and Saturday, when they travel to Pasadena to compete in a two-day tournament.
“Tonight does not define our season,” Wincher said. “It's a learning experience going into this weekend for Houston. We are going to see a high caliber team and like I told my kids, this is only going to make us better.”
