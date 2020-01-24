Victoria East’s Trinity Wallace doesn’t hesitate when her name is called.
Whether it’s in the starting lineup or off the bench, the senior post wants to do whatever it takes to help her team win.
“I always want to go out and do my job,” Wallace said. “It doesn’t matter if I score or not, as long as I do my job, it gives us a chance to win.”
Wallace got the start with the injury to Brandalyn Rice on Friday night and scored 10 points to help lead the Lady Titans to a 55-47 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
It was the sixth consecutive win for the Lady Titans, who moved into a tie for second place with the Lady Eagles.
“I knew I had to step up,” Wallace said. “Brandalyn was a big scorer for us and when she got hurt, I knew I had to do my job. Coach (Jan) Lahodny tells me as soon as I come off the bench, she can trust me to do my job. I came out with that mentality.”
Victoria East’s Trinity Wallace got the start and scored 10 points in the Lady Titans’ District 30-5A win over CC Veterans Memorial. @Trinity_sport42 pic.twitter.com/w0oYKXwkxi— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 25, 2020
The Lady Titans (22-7, 10-2) delivered a strong defensive performance – especially in the first half.
The Lady Eagles (25-7, 10-2) took a 9-4 lead in the first quarter before East went on a 11-2 run and held Veterans Memorial to 2 points in the second quarter to take a 23-14 halftime lead.
“I thought they came out ready to play,” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “I know they had a little bit of nerves, which is good. But they came out and executed the game plan. We told them exactly how we were going to break the press and how we were going to play defensively.”
Wimbish-North praised her entire team for its defensive effort and the ability to overcome the full-court press in the second half.
“Trinity has been doing a solid job, and she was huge for us,” she said. “I think this is the best she’s finished. I thought Azlyn (Rodriguez) came in and was solid, and I thought Giani (Wimbish-Gay) did an excellent job running the team. She was executing and making passes for open shots. Zakari (Perry) was on the board getting rebounds and Leilani was just being Leilani.”
Leilani Wimbish-Gay finished with a team-high 23 points.
Wallace and Giani Wimbish-Gay combined for 18 points to pace the offense.
Katelen Brooks scored 23 points to lead the Lady Eagles.
“It’s amazing because we haven’t played like this in forever,” Leilani Wimbish-Gay said. “We came together last night and told each other how we felt, and it helped us. We wanted to play for Brandalyn, and Trinity stepped up. It’s amazing.”
Victoria East’s Leilani Wimbish-Gay scored a team-high 23 points in Friday’s win over Veterans Memorial. The Lady Titans moved into a tie for second place with the Lady Eagles. @Lei41835981 pic.twitter.com/AbVpwVBggY— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 25, 2020
The Lady Titans continue district play Tuesday against Corpus Christi Moody.
A Veterans Memorial loss to first-place Corpus Christi Carroll and an East win would move the Lady Titans into sole possession of second place.
“We’re trying to protect home court,” Leilani Wimbish-Gay said. “This is our home and we know what our goals are. We know where to shoot and where our shots are.”
“It’s my senior year so I don’t get to have another season like this,” Wallace added. “It makes me want to go out and give 300 percent.”
District 30-5A
Victoria East 55, Veterans Memorial 47
Points: (E) Hannah Tyler 3, Giani Wimbish-Gay 8, Azlyn Rodriguez 3, Renae Mendieta 4, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 23, Zakari Perry 5, Trinity Wallace 10. (VM) Keira Lavers 4, Samantha Perez 2, Leyla Moseley 7, Anaisja Banks 2, Katelen Brooks 23, Maddie Perez 9.
Halftime: Victoria East 23-14. 3-Pointers: L. Wimbish-Gay, Perry, M. Perez 3.
Titans’ comeback falls short in loss to Veterans Memorial.
Victoria East outscored Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 33-22 in the second half but was unable to catch up in the fourth quarter as East fell 68-56 on Friday night at the East gym.
With the loss, the Titans fell to 8-19 overall and 2-8 in District 30-5A play.
Ed Clay finished with a team-high 24 points to lead the Titans. Ethan White and Jayden Kueker combined for 23 points to help pace East’s offense.
The Eagles led East 47-23 at halftime before the Titans began their comeback.
Veterans Memorial had four players finish in double figures.
Jacoby Sanchez led the Eagles with 16 points – including five 3-pointers.
The Titans will look to bounce back Tuesday on the road in another district game against Corpus Christi Moody.
District 30-5A Boys
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 68, Victoria East 56.
Points – (E) Ethan White 11, Ed Clay 24, Jayden Kueker 12, Daemien Robles 6, Terrence Terrell 3. (VM) Jacoby Sanchez 16, Josh Mendoza 13, Breon Thompson 14, Aidan Guerra 12, Albert Arismendi 6. Halftime: VM 47-23. 3-pointers: White 1, Robles 2, Sanchez 5, Guerrera 4. Record: East 8-19, 2-8.
