Gallery: East vs. Corpus Christi Moody boys basketball
Victoria East boys basketball hosted Corpus Christi Moody in a District 29-5A non-zone game on Tuesday evening at Victoria East High School. Despite Moody's best efforts, East was able to hold their lead and win the game, 61-57.
Oliver answered by draining his only three-pointer of the night with just 1:43 left in the game, giving the Titans (11-4) just enough of a cushion to narrowly come out with a 61-57 victory over Moody (5-8).
“It was a big shot,” Oliver said. “(Nijahrell Prater) saw me open, and he passed it. He knew I was going to hit, so I made it.”
Despite his slow start, East head coach Ralph Almanza never shied away getting the ball to Oliver, who ended the game with 13 points.
“Shooters are going to shoot,” Almanza said. “The other day at the tournament, Donovan had like five or six threes, and we trust him. We didn’t have any doubt, after he missed however many he did, that he would hit some.”
After Oliver’s shot the Trojans had still managed to get an opportunity to tie the game.
Down 60-57 with just 0.95 seconds left, Moody’s Isaiah Edmonds inbounded the ball to Hezekiah Johnson, who turned and swished a corner three-pointer.
However, just before Johnson had risen for his shot, the referee blew the whistle, granting Almanza his final timeout.
“We had one timeout left. I called that official over and I was like ‘As soon as they start running their play, I’m calling a timeout,’” Almanza said. “So, as soon as that dude started running, she gave it to us.”
Moody head coach Gerald Garcia was then assessed a technical foul for protesting the call, which sent junior guard Fernando Pena to the line to ice the game.
Pena made one of the two shots, capping off a 20/32 performance for the Titans from the charity stripe.
“It was crazy. I didn’t know he was going to get a (technical) like that,” Pena said about the end of the game. “That was one of the craziest games we’ve had, but I came out and made the free throw to close the game.”
Pena ended the night with a team-high 18 points, six of those coming in the fourth quarter.
“I’m the point guard. I have to run the offense, and my team had their heads down,” he said. “But I had to pick them up by scoring and dominating like the rest of us do.”
Almanza was impressed with the way his team was able to pull out the win, even after giving up their double-digit lead to trail by one in the fourth quarter.
“It was a gutsy win. That’s a very good Moody team. Their shooters are never out of it,” Almanza said. “We got up, and they just started hitting shots, and we just kept battling. We had to come back from behind for the win, and I’m just proud of the effort they gave.”
Still, he knows the Titans have room for improvement before district play rolls around in January.
“At times they looked good, but we’ve got to get better,” he said. “We still got a few more weeks before district starts and we have to tighten some stuff up still.”
Non-District
East 61, Corpus Christi Moody 57
Points: (E) Fernando Pena 18, Donovan Oliver 13, Caden Williams 7, Matthew Jackson 7, Braylin Vasquez 4, Nijahrell Prater 4, Devon Cates 3, Ben Sanchez 3, TJ Vargas 2; Halftime: 27-20 E; 3-pointers: (E) Donovan Oliver 1, Fernando Pena 1, Devon Cates 1, Matthew Jackson 1; Records: East 11-4; Corpus Christi Moody 5-8