Luke Walters has resigned as offensive coordinator at Victoria East after two seasons with the Titans.
Walters has accepted a position as an offensive assistant at Class 6A San Antonio Churchill after serving one season as East's OC.
"I really enjoyed my time at East," Walters said. "The opportunity kind of presented itself at the right time at Churchill. I’m from the San Antonio area, so it was a chance to get a little closer to home where my family and friends are. When the opportunity presented itself it just made sense."
Walters joins head coach Ron Harris' staff and a Chargers team looking for its first playoff appearance since 2018.
Churchill went 5-5 in 2020, averaging 21.8 points per game.
"Churchill has a great reputation in the San Antonio area, both academically and athletically," Walters said. "Coach Harris has a great reputation there in San Antonio as well, so it was a chance to go and learn and be a part of another great staff, another great group of guys cause everyone at East was terrific as well. From Coach (Roland) Gonzalez to everyone else I had the privilege of working there as well."
East's offense averaged 29.4 points per game in Walters' lone season as offensive coordinator.
In Walters' offense, Alan Jimenez rushed for 1,124 yards and 20 touchdowns, while Latavian Johnson and Jadon Williams both rushed for over 500 and threw for another 400, scoring 18 combined touchdowns in 10 games.
"The hardest part about leaving was getting to leave a team and a group of skill guys that were primed to have such a good year," Walters said. "They’re going to be terrific, I expect really good things from all of them. They’ve got great senior leadership in Terrence (Terrell) and a few of those guys and they’ve got a really strong group of juniors and sophomores coming up that are going to be really special for them."
East will begin its official search for a new offensive coordinator.
"Coach Walters was a valuable asset to our offensive program and we are going to find a suitable replacement," said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. "At present we have to go through the process. There’s a process we have to follow as far as posting, so we’re going to go through the process."
