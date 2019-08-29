The last time Victoria East collided on the gridiron was 286 days ago against Mission Veterans Memorial in the Class 5A bi-district round.
Old players have left and new faces have emerged but despite an offseason of changes, the season is finally here.
“I’m really excited that we’ve gotten to this point,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. “It’s a long process to get the first game, and I hope we can communicate to our kids everything that’s important. We don’t expect things to go perfect but we’re excited about kickoff.”
East opens the season against Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Friday in West Columbia.
East and Columbia met in last year’s opener with the Roughnecks capturing a 32-21 win.
Gonzalez and the Titans are hoping for a different outcome.
“I felt like we shot ourselves in the foot last year,” Gonzalez said. “We went on to get better as the season went, but we have to be prepared.”
The Titans finally went up against different competition to prepare for Friday’s opener.
East scrimmaged against Bay City last Friday and outscored the Blackcats 20-0.
“It was tremendous help to go out and go against outside competition,” Gonzalez said. “It’s positive because you get tired of going against each other, and it opens the doors for everyone to see where they’re at.”
Columbia, which didn’t make the playoffs last season, finished 6-4 overall and 3-3 n District 13-4A, Division I.
The Roughnecks are led by senior quarterback Cameron Ward and running back Garrett Irwin
Defensive end Luke Arias is another player Columbia looks for on defense.
“Our preparation is to go in with our heads in the game,” said East linebacker Ethan Farias. “I want to go out and help the younger guys keep their nerves in the game and to execute on all our plays.”
The Titans are 5-4 in season openers since 2010. The Titan’s last season-opening win came in 2015.
“Consistency will be the key for us,” Gonzalez said. “We have to play each snap as hard as we can, while trying to develop depth.”
NOTE: Friday night will be the debut of starting quarterback Ethan White. Sophomore Latavian Johnson could also see time behind center.
