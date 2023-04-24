There was a new excitement in the air at the Victoria East practice fields on Monday.
The Titans officially opened their spring practices under new head coach Charlie Reeve, who was hired in January.
“Feels good to finally get back on the field and be doing some football stuff again,” Reeve said. “I thought that our kids bounced around well, and it was a good start.”
Reeve, who comes from New Caney where he was the team’s offensive coordinator, has already been working with the Titans in the offseason and at boot camp.
However, he knows spring ball brings different opportunities for him and his team to learn about each other.
“For us, spring ball, number one, is to learn new offense and defensive schemes,” Reeve said. “Number two is to learn how to practice, the tempo of practice and how to work and how to finish.”
“Number (three) is to try to see what our strengths are, what our weaknesses are, so we can build our schemes around those,” he added. “This is a great time for us to evaluate and learn and get to know who we are as a team.”
It was also the first spring practices as East offensive coordinator John Ford and defensive coordinator Wayne Condra, both of whom were recently hired by Reeve.
Condra, a coach of Reeve’s when he was a quarterback at Victoria High over 20 years ago, was just as eager to get back on the football field.
“It’s exciting to come out here and start spring training,” Condra said. “Just getting used to getting out here and getting back into the football things and the kids came out really excited.”
One returner who helped last year’s team advance to the bi-district round of the playoffs is Bryson Ortega
The soon-to-be rising senior, who hauled in 39 catches for 484 yards and two touchdowns last season at receiver, expects to carry more pressure on his shoulders.
“Definitely going to be more of a leader,” he said. “I’m the oldest guy here and everyone is going to follow me, so I just got to come and prove a point and show everyone why I play football.”
Although it’s undecided who will be the quarterback throwing the ball to the receiving corps, Reeve is giving everyone at every position a fair chance to earn their spot.
“I told them from the beginning that you’re going to earn everything that you get,” he said. “No matter if they were a starter last year or a freshman last year, everybody’s competing for a spot and everybody’s competing for a clean slate.”
Over the next few weeks of spring practices, Reeve and the Titans will be working toward their spring game, which will be at 5:30 p.m. May 18 at Memorial Stadium.