Jadon Williams has made it his mission to play quarterback at the varsity level.
Williams, a sophomore who played on the freshman team last season, received that opportunity Friday night in Victoria East’s scrimmage against Medina Valley.
Williams completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Terrance Terrell and scored on a 10-yard run.
His playmaking on offense and the Titans’ defense helped East outscore the Panthers 38-0 at Frost Bank Memorial Stadium.
“It felt great to be able to play football again,” Williams said. “I want to give credit to the whole team and quarterback Latavian Johnson. I came in behind him, and he’s a wonderful leader.”
Victoria East sophomore quarterback Jayden Williams is happy for the opportunity to be on varsity. Williams made the most of his opportunities by throwing a touchdown pass and scoring a rushing touchdown in tonight’s scrimmage against Medina Valley. pic.twitter.com/LvvvausIgo— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 19, 2020
Johnson showcased his ability to score by completing a 10-yard touchdown run to give East a 18-0 advantage in the controlled scrimmage.
“They’re a tight knit group,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “They’ve really come together over these troubled times, and it’s admirable for them to do that. No matter who’s at the helm, everyone wants everybody to succeed.”
The Titans and Panthers received their share of opportunities on offense and defense, but it was East that jumped ahead first.
Backup quarterback Matthew Garcia connected with wide receiver Alfredo Vazquez for two consecutive touchdown passes on throws of 70 and 31 yards.
Running back Alan Jimenez and Johnson both scored 10-yard touchdown runs before Williams found Terrell on a 60-yard touchdown pass.
Williams scored his 10-yard rushing touchdown for the Titans’ final points of the night.
East QB Jayden Williams muscles in for the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/9XXGfnbjp7— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 19, 2020
“You practice day in and day out, and it’s tough to get a true valuation of what it’s going to be like on the turf,” Gonzalez said. “We were able to see some guys shine tonight.”
Victoria East coach Roland Gonzalez on the Titans being back on the field. pic.twitter.com/3PcsK3lGDa— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 19, 2020
The Titans’ defense did the rest — including five consecutive stops in the red zone.
Each time the Panthers’ offense took a step forward, East’s defense was there to put them two steps back.
“It means a lot,” said linebacker Trent Zappe. “It means we’re working hard and putting our heart into the game. We were a barrier and a stone wall. Nobody was getting through it tonight.”
Victoria East linebacker Trent Zappe @TrentZappe on the Titans’ defensive effort against Medina Valley. The Titans held the Panthers scoreless. pic.twitter.com/hpjwAS9aD7— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 19, 2020
East will open the season next Friday against San Antonio Southwest Legacy on the road.
The Titans are hoping they can carry over the success from Friday’s scrimmage.
“It gives us a lot of momentum and gets us right in the head,” Zappe said. “But we can’t let our guard down. They’re a good team so we’ll have to be ready.”
