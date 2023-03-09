Mason Sockwell isn’t one to ask questions on the diamond.

After Victoria East’s coaching staff told the junior to hit a bunt in the seventh inning of Thursday's Day 1 game of the VISD Tournament against Tuloso-Midway, he complied.

Sockwell's bunt brought home Ryan Steele and Hunter Baros to help the Titans come away with a 3-0 win over the Warriors (7-5-2) at Riverside Stadium

“I was just really doing whatever the game was asking me to. Whatever my coaches were telling me to do, just letting God take control,” Sockwell said. “We really needed some insurance runs right there, and I just had to lock in.”

Sockwell ended the game going 0-for-3. He recorded 3 RBI’s for the Titans, his first coming in the second inning, bringing in Steele who was on third after a triple, to go up 1-0.

“We had some timely hitting,” said East head coach Wes Kolle. “Ryan Steele and Mason Sockwell coming through with some clutch hits.”

Steele went 2-for-3 with two runs. He hit a double in the seventh inning to get in scoring position for Sockwell.

Gage Goldman started for the Titans. He got the win after pitching 4.2 innings and allowing four hits.

“It feels great to be playing at home. It’s good to have a win to start off strong,” Goldman said. “I was confident in my defense. They made a lot of good plays, a lot of double plays, and I was confident in my outfield out there.”

The 6-foot-5 pitcher was replaced by Baros in the fifth inning, who didn’t yield a hit to pick up the save.

“We got great pitching performances by Gage and Hunter,” Kolle said. “We played some great defense behind them.”

The Titans now move to 9-2 on the season after the win over Warriors.

“That’s a great team over there, Tuloso-Midway, and we tip our cap to them, and it’s definitely a playoff type game when you’re faced with their guys and the caliber of team that they have," Kolle said.

East continues the tournament on Thursday night, when it plays San Antonio Homeschool at 7 p.m. The Titans play Tomball Kings Homeschool and Pleasanton on Friday for Day 2.

VISD Tournament — Day 1

Victoria East 010 002 X — 3 5 0

Tuloso-Midway 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

W: Gage Goldman. L: Mark Chapa. Highlights: (E) Mason Sockwell 0-for-3, 3 RBI’s, Ryan Steele 2-for-3, 2 R; Hunter Baros 1-for-3, R; Gage Goldman 1-for-2; Isaac Perez 1-for-2. (T-M) Mattux Moody 1-for-3; Josh Garcia 1-for-4; Eloy Rios 1-for-3; Max Lara 1-for-3. Records: East 9-2, Tuloso-Midway 7-5-2.