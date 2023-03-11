Victoria East head coach Wes Kolle knew tournament play this season would be a time for his team to fine tune its skills before district zone games rolled around.

The 54th annual VISD Tournament couldn’t have tuned up the Titans any better, as they defeated Beeville 13-3 on Saturday morning at Riverside Stadium to win the tournament with a 5-0 record. They outscored their opponents 42-5 over the three days.

“We’re 15 games into the season now so everybody’s got experience, everybody’s got time,” Kolle said. “We’ve answered a lot of questions, any questions that we had heading into the season.”

It's the Titans’ (13-2) second tournament championship of the year after winning the Navarro Classic on Feb. 25.

“We came out, sticks were hot, pitching was excellent and the defense all tournament was pretty good,” said East junior Hunter Baros.

Baros opened the scoring for the Titans in the first inning, recording a base hit to left field that brought in freshman catcher Kason Kolle.

Baros ended the game going 3-for-4 and adding a run. He hit a three-run triple in East’s five-run third inning to end with five RBI’s.

“I wasn’t trying to do too much, just do what the situation asked,” he said.

East junior Xavier Ortega hit a two-run single in the first inning to put the Titans up 3-0. He finished the game with two RBI’s and a run.

“Guys are stepping up. It’s not the same guy every day," Kolle said. "It takes a village, it takes everybody on the roster."

The Trojans (5-11) had nine hits, but left runs on the table with bases loaded in multiple innings.

“Victoria East is a great ball club,” Beeville head coach Richard Vasquez said. “We had our chances with leaving a lot of base runners on, but we need to be able to capitalize and have better at bats with runners on base.”

Ismael Duran got the win for the Titans, pitching the full five innings.

"Very pleased with our pitching all weekend," Kolle said. "It all starts on the mound and our five starters did a great job. They pitched deep into the games."

VISD Tournament

Victoria East 13, Beeville 3

Victoria East 515 21— 13 11 0

Beeville 003 00 — 3 9 1

W: Ismael Duran. L: BJ RIvas. Highlights: (E) Hunter Baros 3-for-4, 5 RBI’s, R; Xavier Ortega 1-for-3, 2 RBI’s, R; Isaac Perez 2-for-2, RBI, R; Kason Kolle 1-for-4, RBI, R; Rico Gonzalez 0-for-2, 2 R. (B) Davyn Perez 2-for-3, 2 RBI’s; BJ Rivas 2-for-3, RBI; Christian Gonzales 2-for-3, R; Tyler Lang 1-for-3, R. Records: East 13-2, Beeville 5-11.