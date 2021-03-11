Forces outside Victoria East's control had prevented the Titans from playing at Riverside Stadium this season.
East finally got to play in front of a home crowd on Thursday as the Titans played their opening game in the VISD Tournament.
After losing to Flour Bluff in overtime on Monday, East was motivated for its opening match against Victoria St. Joseph. East left no doubt as the Titans jumped on the Flyers in the first inning and overwhelmed the younger squad.
East racked up 12 runs in the first inning and came away with a 20-0 shutout victory in five innings.
"Throughout this early part of the season we'll have one phases show up and the other two don't," said East head coach Wes Kolle. "We're just trying to click on all cylinders, pitchers fill up the zone, keep the defense involved and come through with some quality at-bats. We were able to do that today so I'm proud of the guys for coming out with the effort and focus."
Brady Parker had the performance of the day for the Titans.
On the mound he threw 68 pitchers over four innings, giving up zero runs, three hits, with three walks and three strikeouts. At the plate, Parker went 2-for-3 with five RBIs, two doubles, a walk and a run.
The Titans have been trying to get Parker to progress every week as he was a late addition to the squad, joining after basketball season.
"The goal was just throw strikes and get a win, put us in a good spot," Parker said. "It feels great playing in our hometown. All our fans are here, it feels amazing."
St. Joseph was playing its first game at Riverside Stadium under first year head coach Daniel Tunchez.
Andres Ramos started on the mound but gave up the game's first two runs off passed balls. Vic Nunez replaced Ramos but he was replaced by Hayden Sills after Caden Mosizek hit two RBI double to put East up 5-0 in the first.
In total East sent 16 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring 12 runs on seven walks, two HBPs, and three hits.
"All I'm trying to do is pass down that same competitive fire to these guys and make sure they understand, yes we're a smaller team, a private school, but it doesn't determine the outcome of games," Tunchez said. "It all depends on what we do as a unit, as a family at St. Joe to move and push the envelope forward."
St. Joseph got its first hits in the third inning, singles from Eli Moss and Nick Conchala, but East's defense was never threatened.
Sills finished out the game for the Flyers, striking out five and walking two, but the Titans offense remained hot as the Titans led 20-0 after three innings.
"It all starts out there on the field," Kaiden Kolle said. "Brady did an awesome job filling the strike zone. Defense did a great job making plays and our hitters did a great job of finding a way to get on base. Find a way to get on and give it to the next guy and string runs together. That was the key today."
East had 17 players get playing time in the field and at the plate.
Colton Broome pitched the top of the fifth, giving up one hit and striking out three to close out the victory for East.
"Yes, you never want to lose a game like that," Tunchez said. "But we're just going to take this one to the chin and get back to practice, figure out what we did here and try to correct our mental mistakes and try to have a better game tomorrow."
"Just get the next one," Kaiden Kolle said. "We've got one 9 a.m. tomorrow morning and another one after that, so we're focusing on one game at a time and getting one win at a time."
VISD Tournament
Victoria East 20, Victoria St. Joseph 0
STJ 000 00 — 0 3 2
East 12 3 5 0X - 20
W: Brady Parker; L: Andres Ramos
Highlights: (E) Brady Parker 2-for-3, 5 RBI, R, 2 2B, BB; Ceyth Grevey 0-for-1, HBP, RBI, 2 R; Cory Cann 0-for-1, HBP, RBI, R; Kaden Kolle 1-for-2, RBI, R, 2B; Marqusi Kuykendall 1-for-1, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB; Hunter Baros 1-for-1, R, 3B; Caden Mozisek 1-for-3, 2 RBI, R, 2B; Josh Shannon 1-for-1, R, 2B; Nixon Linney, R, 2 BB, HBP; Andrew Rivera 1-for-2, 2B; Mason Sockwell 1-for-2, R; Hayden Seitz 1-for-1, R; De'Everett Ross, R; Rico Gonzalez 0-for-1, RBI; Xavier Ortega 1-for-1, RBI, 2B; (STJ) Andres Ramos 1-for-2; Eli Moss 1-for-2; Nick Canchola 1-for-2; Maddox Spencer BB; Hayden Sills BB.
Records: Victoria East 4-8-1; Victoria St. Joseph 5-4
