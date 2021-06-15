“It sucked not having a spring game,” Williams said. “I’m a big time football fan, so before the game, before practice, I’m pumped up. I’m ready. So just that Thursday waking up knowing I’m not going to have a spring game hurt. But having the opportunity now on the field, I forgot about the spring game, just ready for what’s ahead. We have one more week of 7-on-7s and then two-a-days and scrimmages are right around the corner. So we just have to be prepared, just be ready and committed.”
East wrapped up the second of three weeks of 7-on-7 competition with a 14-13 loss to Calhoun and a 20-14 win over West.
Williams did not come off the field, working on both long and short passes as well as playing in the defensive secondary. Williams had a touchdown saving interception against Calhoun.
“We need to work on a lot of communication,” Williams said. “We need to work on just knowing our routes, knowing the down and distance and knowing our personnel at the time. If we have a 5’7” guy on one of our 6’1” guys we just have to know I’ve got to get it to them, and he has to know he has to catch the ball. Just communication and perseverance.”
Ja’Carrian Giles, Brysyn Gardner, TJ Vargas and Matthew Jackson all had touchdown catches on the day.
Jackson’s came as time expired to earn a walk-off against West.
“It felt good,” Jackson said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates of course. But it’s a lot of hard work in the weight room and stuff like that. It’s important. It’ll jump-start our progression through the next year of football.”
East came away with the win but acknowledged the turnover count was too high. Williams committed an interception against Calhoun’s Min Htway and the defense allowed deep touchdown passes in both games.
The Titans thought they left too many touchdowns on the field.
“We’re trying to work on our routes and our quarterback’s IQ,” Gardner said. “Get the ball in the pockets, find the whole, find the grass and just getting up. But we forced too many things, had some picks sometimes, and we had a lot of dropped passes. All that.”
East will conclude 7-on-7 competition next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
