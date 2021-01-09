GEORGETOWN — The Victoria East girls soccer team went 1-2 in its three games played at the Georgetown Wagner Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Titans lost 0-4 to Round Rock Stony Point and 0-1 to Buda Johnson. Emma Seiler had 20 and 13 saves in the respective games.
The lone win came against Bastrop Cedar Creek, a 1-0 victory with Caroline Breaux scoring the only goal on an assist from Kirsten Ysaguirre. Seiler had six saves in the game.
East next plays Corpus Christi King at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
