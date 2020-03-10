Cameron Steen had more than softball on her mind before Tuesday’s District 30-5A game against Corpus Christi Miller.
The senior pitcher had been battling an illness that carried over from the night before.
But despite the aches, headache and mild fever, Steen was anything but sluggish in the circle.
Steen, who was making her third consecutive start in district play, pitched a no-hitter and finished with 14 strikeouts to lead the Lady Titans to a 9-0 win over the Lady Buccaneers at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
The Lady Titans improved to 2-1 in district play and 11-11 overall.
“She started feeling better as the game went on,” said East coach Melissa Buck. “She took some medicine and it started to kick in during the game.”
The Lady Titans finished with 11 hits to back up Steen.
Emileigh Burow had three hits and two RBIs to lead East’s offense.
“I felt really comfortable with my pitches and I’ve been practicing all week,” Steen said. “Throwing a no-hitter is hard to do, but I knew my defense would back me up. If the ball was in play, I knew they would get the outs.”
The Lady Titans’ offense came alive in the third inning when East scored four runs on four hits.
Steen hit a sacrifice fly to score Kelsey Perez and Tal Evans added an RBI single to plate Azlyn Rodriguez.
Burow followed with an RBI triple and Savannah Chavez hit an RBI single to give East a 4-0 lead.
“It’s big,” Buck said. “Our district could be a toss up when it’s all said and done. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing – you’re going to have to bring your A-game everyday and rack up as many wins as possible.”
The Lady Titans added four more runs in the fifth inning.
Evans singled before Burow connected on an RBI single to make it 5-0.
Chavez doubled and Neesa Poncio brought her home on another RBI single.
Chavez came home on another Miller error and Rodriguez plated Poncio on an RBI double.
Burow gave East its 9-0 lead on an RBI double in the sixth.
“I felt pretty confident after my first at-bat,” Burow said. “After that, I knew I could adjust. This game really motivates us for the games we play later on, and it pushes us to be where we need to be.”
East continues district play Friday against Corpus Christi Moody at home before traveling to Corpus Christi on Saturday to take on Veterans Memorial.
“We want to continue practicing our hitting and putting the ball in play,” Steen said. “We want to come out and work really hard in practice.”
“There’s still a long way to go but we’ll take it,” Buck added. “We have games on Friday and Saturday, but hopefully we can continue the momentum going forward.”
Victoria East's Tal Evans celebrates after sliding safely into home plate during Tuesday's District 30-5A game against Corpus Christi Miller at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex. East won 9-0.
Victoria East's Neesa Poncio, left, and Savannah Chavez cheer up each other before Tuesday's District 30-5A game at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Victoria East's Kelsey Perez runs into first base after hitting the ball during Tuesday's District 30-5A game at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex. Perez got out after the run.
Victoria East's Savannah Chavez runs from second base during Tuesday's District 30-5A game at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex. Chavez got out after the run.
Victoria East’s Cameron Steen pitches against Corpus Christi Miller during Tuesday’s District 30-5A game at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex. Steen threw a no-hitter and finished with 14 strike outs.
District 30-5A
Victoria East 9, CC Miller 0
W: Cameron Steen (no-hitter, 14 K); L: Naranjo.
Highlights: (E) Azlyn Rodriguez 2-for-4, 2B, RBI; Steen 1-for-3, RBI; A’Nasia Wallace 1-for-4; Tal Evans 2-for-4, RBI; Emileigh Burow 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2B, 3B; Neesa Poncio 1-for-4, RBI; Kelsey Perez 1-for-3.
Rey Castillo is the assistant sports editor for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at
rcastillo@vicad.com, 361-574-1240 or on Twitter @reycastillo361.
