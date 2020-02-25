Victoria East pitcher Cameron Steen and shortstop A'Nasia Wallace had a night to remember against Calhoun on Tuesday night.
Steen, a UHV signee, finished with 14 strikeouts and Wallace supplied the offense on a two-run home run to lead the Lady Titans to 2-1 District 30-5A win over the Sandies at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
“We had a lot of positivity and a lot of energy," Steen said. "This is a really great start. Calhoun has a very talented team and they have a lot of good players. Being able to pull through and take the first win in district is a really good start.”
Wallace' home run in the first secured the team's lead for good.
In the sixth inning, the Sandies threatened with two runners on base, but Steen was able to escape the jam with a strikeout.
"It was a big win,” said Victoria East coach Melissa Buck. “We usually start off district 0-1 every year. So a 2-1 ball game was a big win for us.”
Donna Perez presents a floral cake to her niece Victoria East's Mariah Steen for her 16th birthday after winning 2-1 against Calhoun at Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Victoria East's Cameron Steen delivers a pitch against Calhoun during Tuesday's District 30-5A opener at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex. Steen finished with 14 strikeouts.
Victoria East's Emileigh Burow and Tal Evans touch hands during a group huddle before the game against Calhoun at Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Victoria East shortstop A'Nasia Wallace talks to her teammates during Tuesday's District 30-5A game against Calhoun at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Calhoun's Catherine Hernandez pitches the ball during the game against Victoria East at Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Victoria East's Gabi Gomez hits the ball during the game against Calhoun at Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Calhoun's Claire Blinka swings her bat the game against Victoria East at Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Calhoun's Paige Weaver bunts the ball the game against Victoria East at Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Calhoun's Kylee Cormier leans against a fence in the dugout the game against Victoria East at Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Calhoun's Amri Gaona takes a running stance at first base the game against Victoria East at Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
The Victoria East softball huddle on the field after winning the game against Calhoun 2-1 at Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
The Sandies are hoping to rebound when they take on Pasadena Memorial.
"It was a learning experience," said Calhoun senior Claire Blinka. "It taught us what we need to work on and what we're struggling with."
East continues play against Columbus in the La Grange Tournament.
"I expected us to do well because we have been putting the ball in play," Steen said. "We're playing good defense and overall, we have been playing very well."
