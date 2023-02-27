East vs. Fulshear girls basketball
Victoria East's C'niaha Randle guards the ball against Fulshear on Nov. 5 at Victoria East High School.

 Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com

Three Victoria East girls basketball players were named to the District 29-5A, North Zone All-District team.

Junior guard C’Niaha Randle was named Defensive MVP, freshman guard Avery Valentine was named Newcomer of the Year, and junior Kateanna Cleveland was named the 6th Man of the Year.

East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North was named the coach of the year after leading the Lady Titans to a 21-13 record and a trip to the area round, where they fell to Brownsville Veterans Memorial.

East's Neveah Sanchez and Ariel Haas were also named to the first team, along with West’s Leilani Lee-Green. 

Randle, Valentine, Sanchez and Haas were also named to the all-academic team, along with Chloe Buckner, Audreanna Medrano, Kamdyn Watts, Jalah Franklin, and Kiani North from East. 

West players named to the all-academic team were Lee-Green, Jailyn Reyna, Sydney Simpson, Charlye Scott, Courtney Lacy, Leilani Lee Green, Alyssa Sheffel, Mackenzie Falcon, Brooke Henry, Aleeza Malik, Madi Cano and Jayden Martin. 

District 29-5A All-District Team

Most Valuable Player — Jordan Malone, Gregory-Portland

Offensive MVP — Marley Sims, Corpus Christi Ray

Defensive MVP — C’Niaha Randle, East

Newcomer of the Year — Avery Valentine, East

6th Man — Katana Cleveland, East

Coach of the Year — Yulonda Wimbish-North, East

First Team

Nevaeh Sanschez, East

Ariel Haas, East

Kaily Linman, Gregory-Portland

Alexa Vast, Gregory-Portland

Madison Kilgore, Gregory-Portland

Hannah Roberts, Ray

Sabrina Garcia, Ray

Leilani Lee-Green, West

2nd Team

Chloe Buckner, East

Jaslyn Olivo, Corpus Christi Miller

Reanna Aguirre, Gregory-Portland

Shifa Ali, Gregory-Portland

Mia Gonzalez, Corpus Christi Ray

Neveya Garcia, Corpus Christi Ray

Charlye Scott, West

Sarlyn Garcia Corpus Christi Miller

Hailey Martinez, Corpus Christi Miller

Honorable Mention

Jalah Franklin, EastKamryn Jackson, East

Rheanna Escamilla, Gregory-Portland

Julissa Hensley, Corpus Christi Miller

Julissa Ramirez, Corpus Christi Miller

Ellie Benavidez, Corpus Christi Ray

Kylee Baker, Corpus Christi Ray

Mackenzies Falcon, West

Jayden Martin, West