Three Victoria East girls basketball players were named to the District 29-5A, North Zone All-District team.
Junior guard C’Niaha Randle was named Defensive MVP, freshman guard Avery Valentine was named Newcomer of the Year, and junior Kateanna Cleveland was named the 6th Man of the Year.
East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North was named the coach of the year after leading the Lady Titans to a 21-13 record and a trip to the area round, where they fell to Brownsville Veterans Memorial.
East's Neveah Sanchez and Ariel Haas were also named to the first team, along with West’s Leilani Lee-Green.
Randle, Valentine, Sanchez and Haas were also named to the all-academic team, along with Chloe Buckner, Audreanna Medrano, Kamdyn Watts, Jalah Franklin, and Kiani North from East.
West players named to the all-academic team were Lee-Green, Jailyn Reyna, Sydney Simpson, Charlye Scott, Courtney Lacy, Leilani Lee Green, Alyssa Sheffel, Mackenzie Falcon, Brooke Henry, Aleeza Malik, Madi Cano and Jayden Martin.
District 29-5A All-District Team
Most Valuable Player — Jordan Malone, Gregory-Portland
Offensive MVP — Marley Sims, Corpus Christi Ray
Defensive MVP — C’Niaha Randle, East
Newcomer of the Year — Avery Valentine, East
6th Man — Katana Cleveland, East
Coach of the Year — Yulonda Wimbish-North, East
First Team
Nevaeh Sanschez, East
Ariel Haas, East
Kaily Linman, Gregory-Portland
Alexa Vast, Gregory-Portland
Madison Kilgore, Gregory-Portland
Hannah Roberts, Ray
Sabrina Garcia, Ray
Leilani Lee-Green, West
2nd Team
Chloe Buckner, East
Jaslyn Olivo, Corpus Christi Miller
Reanna Aguirre, Gregory-Portland
Shifa Ali, Gregory-Portland
Mia Gonzalez, Corpus Christi Ray
Neveya Garcia, Corpus Christi Ray
Charlye Scott, West
Sarlyn Garcia Corpus Christi Miller
Hailey Martinez, Corpus Christi Miller
Honorable Mention
Jalah Franklin, EastKamryn Jackson, East
Rheanna Escamilla, Gregory-Portland
Julissa Hensley, Corpus Christi Miller
Julissa Ramirez, Corpus Christi Miller
Ellie Benavidez, Corpus Christi Ray
Kylee Baker, Corpus Christi Ray
Mackenzies Falcon, West
Jayden Martin, West