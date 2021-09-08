After starting the season with two road games, Victoria East will finally get a chance to play in front of a home crowd.
The Titans will play Corpus Christi Carroll at 7 p.m. Thursday in both their home and District 15-5A, Division I opener.
“It’s gonna feel good,” said senior linebacker Trent Zappe. “It’s gonna feel nice being home, having all of our student section showing up. It’s gonna be great. We just got to make a performance.”
East won its first game of the season last week, a 35-16 win at Alice that saw the defense recover two fumbles and force an interception.
Zappe led the Titans with 15 total tackles and saw the early games at Alice and Columbia as a chance for the defense to test themselves.
“Playing Columbia helped us in the running game and then playing Alice helped us in the passing game,” Zappe said. “It showed us what we need to work on and get better and start district off right.”
Offensively, the Titans have shown they can score, putting up over 30 points in both games.
Junior quarterback Jadon Williams has already doubled his 2020 total with four passing touchdowns and has added three more on the ground. The offense runs through him, but East credits last week’s win to coming together as a team.
“We’ve figured out how to work as a young team,” said junior lineman Macario Martinez. “Even with only having certain seniors, they figured out how to help with us too, because they see things we don’t. And when they’re on the field, they help us and point it out as well. And all of us returners are trying to help out everybody else that’s there too. It’s just one big team.”
Playing on a Thursday, East has less time to prepare for its game. The shortened time frame has given extra motivation to the players.
“We have to hit it more hard and focus on more things that we have to get better at,” said senior wide receiver Caden Mozisek. “We have to really focus and get down on the key points.”
The Titans will face a Carroll team that last season snapped a 25-game losing streak, but has begun the year 0-2.
East is 3-0 all-time against Carroll and won 28-0 last year in Corpus Christi.
“The biggest key is to not underestimate them,” Mozisek said. “Now we have to treat them like every other opponent, that they’re capable of beating us, so we need to work hard for that.”
