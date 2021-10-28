Victoria East has to come to terms with the fact it no longer controls its playoff destiny.
A win at Gregory-Portland would have kept destiny in the Titans’ hands, but East came up short 20-17 against the Wildcats.
To clinch a playoff spot in District 15-5A, Division I, East needs to win its last two games against Corpus Christi Ray and Corpus Christi Moody, and get help from Victoria West and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
“Right after the fact, I think it goes without being said it was a great disappointment,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez on the loss to G-P. “It’s a tough loss for us. The kids are resilient and they bounced back and we’re trying to look towards the next game versus Ray.”
East (4-4, 3-3) returns to Victoria’s Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday to play a Ray (1-7, 1-5) team giving up 45 points per game and whose only win came against winless Carroll.
East leads the all-time series 2-1 and has won the last two meetings against the Texans.
East has not lost as the home team all season. The Titans’ only loss at Memorial Stadium was against West, when East was the designated visitor.
“(G-P) brought our hopes down for playoffs but we’re going to keep going and come back,” said East senior Kameron Caviel. “That’s all we talked about, talking about coming back, we just got to get it.”
Junior quarterback Jadon Williams carried East’s offense against G-P with two rushing touchdowns, bringing his season total to nine. But the Titans let a 10-0 lead slip away, putting them in their current situation.
Williams needs 90 yards for a 1,000 yard rushing season and has thrown for 1,513 yards and 18 passing touchdowns.
He and the other juniors are motivated to give their seniors one last win at home.
“I was here as a sophomore and I’m not ready for them to leave,” said East junior lineman Macario Martinez. “I’m ready to just keep playing and play as hard as I can cause I love these guys, they’re like my family. We’re working on the basics, getting to look solid so if we do go to the playoffs we’re ready and we’re able to go 100% and keep going.”
There are a few scenarios for East to get in the playoffs but the Titans need to win out in all of them.
If East wins out and West loses its last two games, East is in.
If Veterans Memorial defeats Flour Bluff and West wins its last two games, East will bump Flour Bluff on a head-to-head matchup.
Regardless, East has to get a win against Ray to keep even a sliver of playoff hopes alive.
“Every game is extremely important to us, but this one’s gonna be really special for our seniors because it could be the last home game,” Gonzalez said. “We don’t have a crystal ball to see how things are going to turn out. So, we’re going into this game thinking the idea that we’ve got a chance to make the playoffs.”
