The Victoria East girls basketball team has not been worried about the delayed playoff schedule.
The Lady Titans’ 78-28 victory over Laredo Martin in the Class 5A, bi-district round set up a rematch with Brownsville Veterans Memorial in the area round. East defeated the Lady Chargers 65-44 in the area round last season.
The game was scheduled for Tuesday but has been pushed to 2 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi King High School as a result of the freezing weather conditions.
“We’ve been preparing,” said East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “We’re working on the things that we do in preparation. At this point we just go and practice and whenever we’re able to play we’re going to play. We can spend all this time griping about whatever but it doesn’t help anything. I’ve been talking about controlling what we can control and that’s practicing and preparing until the time comes.”
East (19-4) is making its second straight area round appearance and ninth in school history. The Lady Titans are looking to make it back-to-back trips to the regional quarterfinals.
Seniors Brandalyn Rice and Giani Wimbish-Gay led East with 33 and 19 points respectively in the win over Laredo Martin.
Brownsville Veterans Memorial (22-3) won District 32-5A with a 13-1 record in district play and defeated McAllen 52-27 in the bi-district round.
Junior Caitlin Esquivel and senior Bryanna Buitureira lead the Lady Chargers averaging 14.5 and 11.5 points per game.
As a team the Lady Chargers average 53.9 points per game according to MaxPreps.
“We’ve practiced the last few days,” Wimbish-North said. “I hope we play well. I hope we play the style of basketball that we like to play from a defense standpoint. Having the energy and effort we need to be successful.”
The winner will play either Victoria West or Sharyland Pioneer in the regional quarterfinals.
