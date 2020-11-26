Victoria East senior quarterback Latavian Johnson was confused when he saw the score from Cabaniss Field.
Corpus Christi King had upset Corpus Christi Moody 41-28 on Friday night. East had just beaten Corpus Christi Ray to stay alive in the playoff race. Now it appeared the Titans had gotten some help.
“I didn’t know if that meant we were in the playoffs or if we still had to win our next game,” Johnson said. “So I was excited when my friend cleared it up and was like ‘No, this means we’re in the playoffs.’ I called my mom and my brothers to tell them about it.”
Moody’s loss knocked the Trojans from playoff contention and secured East the fourth and final playoff spot in District 15-5A Division I.
East head coach Roland Gonzalez had remained in Corpus Christi with his coaching staff to watch King-Moody and saw firsthand the game that sent his team to the playoffs.
The Titans had expected a winner-takes-all matchup against Moody on Friday. Now, the atmosphere was more relaxed.
“We’re focusing on the fact that there should be less stress on us at this point in time,” Gonzalez said. “We know we’re in the playoffs but it shouldn’t affect the way we prepare. We’re still working hard in practice and the kids really enjoy being out here.”
Halfway through the season, the Titans risked missing the playoffs for the second year in a row after consecutive losses to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, Flour Bluff and Victoria West.
Still, the Titans never lost control of their own destiny. All they had to do was win out, and they did. Victories against King, Gregory-Portland and Ray kept them in the driver’s seat going into the final week of the season.
“We really felt that mentality that we didn’t want to keep losing,” said senior offensive lineman Angel Segura. “We told ourselves we didn’t want our senior year to end like this, so we said ‘Let’s change it. Let’s make a difference.’”
Even with a playoff berth secured, the Titans are still focusing on Friday’s matchup against Moody. There is very much an emphasis on getting that final win and sending the seniors out on a high note in front of the home crowd.
For Johnson, he hopes people remember the bonds his fellow seniors have formed. Bonds that have taught them how to overcome adversity and have carried them back to the playoffs.
“I’m thinking everybody’s proud and excited that we’re going to be in the playoffs, we are too,” Johnson said, “but we still got to keep pushing ourselves to get better and fix our mistakes.”
At the start of the year the Titans weren’t sure if they would even get to have a season. They have seen teams unable to finish the season and are thankful they haven’t had to stop play at any point.
All that adversity makes the playoff berth that much sweeter because East knows there were plenty of teams that couldn’t get to where they are now. For that, they are excited they get to keep pushing forward.
“We’ve been blessed in that we haven’t had to stop play this year,” Gonzalez said. “There’s a core group of leadership on this team they’ve shown the ability to overcome adversity. I think they’re cherishing every moment they have together right now.”
East plays Corpus Christi Moody at 2 p.m., Friday at Victoria Memorial Stadium. Future playoff opponents and venues are to be determined.
