Victoria East was able to find its most successful lineups coming out of the Austin Bowie tournament.
Despite losing a couple players to injuries, East came into Monday's home opener against Calhoun intent on creating turnovers and playing off their opponents mistakes.
The Lady Titans did just that, jumping out to a 6-0 lead and cruising to a 54-28 win over the previously undefeated Sandies.
"With our defense, we all decided to work together," said East's Ariana Ramsey. "We lost some players, so we all wanted to bring our defense together and have that intensity."
East (4-8) forced 12 turnovers by the Sandcrabs in the first half and 20 for the game as its pressure defense got Calhoun's (4-1) shooters off their game.
With key players in foul trouble for Calhoun, East increased its lead to 23-11 at halftime.
"It's an awakening," said Calhoun coach Sonny Benefield. "I told them all along. You'll be fixing to play a team that's physical, that's bigger than you, and you've got to be ready for them."
Ramsey led East with 11 points, including one 3-pointer, and did not leave the game until two minutes were left in the fourth quarter.
She highlighted one of the many new starters on East's team stepping into leadership positions.
"I think Ramsey has come in, now it's her time," said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. "She stepped up, we played her at the point, she was on the wing, she scored for us, she handled the ball for us when we needed to. I think she stepped in and when she's pretty steady we're good."
Ariel Haas was second on the team with 10 points, while Nevaeh Sanchez, Chloe Buckner and Kamdyn Watts scored eight points each.
"We wanted to take care of the ball and try to make the passes and make good baskets to actually keep up the lead," Ramsey said.
Caedyn Boerm and Monique Bargas led Calhoun with seven points each but the Sandies were shut out in the third quarter.
East outscored Calhoun 15-0 and opened the fourth quarter with a 40-11 lead as the Lady Titans outrebounded the Sandies and forced them into foul trouble.
"We've got to minimize our turnovers, we've got to get more shots," Benefield said. "If we're not shooting well, then we have to get in and work a little bit closer to get easier shots."
East looks to continue to improve leading up to its District 29-5A opener against Corpus Christi Carroll on Nov. 30 at the East gym.
"I still think there's some things we need to work on as far as I think there's more points we could have had if we executed properly from the turnovers that we were able to get," Wimbish-North said. "But overall I was happy. We have a lot of young kids who are playing, we just got to keep getting better."
NON-DISTRICT
Victoria East 54, Calhoun 28
Points: (E) C'niaha Randle 6, Nevaeh Sanchez 8, Chloe Buckner 8, Ariana Ramsey 11, Kamdyn Watts 8, Lamira Cleavland 2, Jakhayla Punch 1, Ariel Haas 10; (C) Caedyn Boerm 7, Eh Paw 3, Kylee Sebastian 2, Monique Bargas 7, Kendyl Acosta 3, Taija Gipson 4.
Halftime: East 23-11. 3-pointers: Ramsey. Records: East 4-8, Calhoun 4-1.
