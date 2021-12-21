Victoria East coach Michael Ellis and Edna coach Taylor Torres found time to talk before Tuesday's non-district basketball game at East.
The former coworkers at Texas City, both in the second year of their respective programs, were trying to figure out when Edna last played in Victoria.
While they couldn't find the answer, both quickly focused on the game as the Titans and Cowboys each were trying to tweak their games before heading into the Christmas Break.
East ended up making the better adjustments, overcoming a 10-point deficit early to win 65-45.
"It wasn't really any adjustment, it was doing what you're coached to do," Ellis said. "That was key. It was just doing what they're coached to do because at the very beginning, Edna was reversing the ball in front of us and they were doing what they wanted to do. Our big thing is always taking something away, so we needed to try to take something away."
Edna (6-5, 1-0) has only been able to practice for the past three weeks as a result of its football team going three rounds deep in the playoffs.
But the Cowboys wanted to utilize the height and length advantage of Demarion Marshall, Joshua Muncrief and Layton Ressman early and often.
The three bigs for Edna combined for 27 points, including one 3-pointer from Muncrief, as the Cowboys jumped out to an 13-3 lead.
"Everything was just working on trying to get better for district," Torres said. "Working on our offense, working on our zone defense, but everything was just built on trying to get better."
Brady Parker snapped a 9-0 run by Edna with a basket with 1:55 left in the first quarter and hit two 3-pointers to cut Edna's lead to 18-11 after one.
Parker's hot hand continued into the second quarter with a dunk and another 3-pointer. Fernando Pena's 3-pointer capped an 8-0 run as the Titans (5-10, 0-3) took their first lead of the game.
"We started picking up our defense on man and we started hitting our shots a lot more," Parker said. "Just fronting the big man and not letting them score as much as they did when we watch on film."
East and Edna had five lead changes in the second quarter, but the Titans ended the half on an 11-0 run to lead 35-25 at halftime.
Parker led East in scoring with 26 points and Pena added 18.
"For us, good defense always leads to good offense. Once we start getting into a groove defensively, offense becomes easy," Ellis said. "For other teams it's the offense leads into good defense, but for us, everything starts with us on the defensive end and that helps build our momentum offensively."
Edna utilized its height advantage to outrebound East and outscore the Titans 12-7 in the third quarter.
But East maintained its lead and opened the fourth with a 15-2 run, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Pena and Donovan Oliver to go back up by double digits.
Four free throws from Pena capped off the 65-45 win for East.
Non-District
Victoria East 65, Edna 45
Points: (E) Markel Soto 2, Jaiden Clay 2, Demarion Marshall 9, Joshua Muncrief 9, Harrison Smiga 2, Kevin Robinson 11, Layton Ressman 9, Otis Santellana 1; (VE) Donovan Oliver 5, Brady Parker 26, Braylin Vasquez 4, Fernando Pena 18, Eric Franklin 3, Nijahrell Prater 2, Caden Williams 5, Bryson Ortega 2.
Halftime: East 35-25. 3-pointers: Muncrief, Oliver, Parker 3, Pena 2, Franklin. Records: East 5-10, 0-3; Edna 6-5, 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.