Victoria East has struggled coming out of the gate in every game so far this season.
In wins and losses, the Lady Titans have either trailed or held small leads through the first quarters of play.
Friday’s District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi King was no different, but a second quarter outburst helped East come away with a 61-48 victory at the East gym.
“We were working on rebounding, getting down for fast breaks or two-on-ones, three-on-twos, making good passes, breaking the press, everything we’ve been practicing on,” said East’s Lamira Cleavland. “Our game that we played Tuesday night, we tried our best, but we came back with a victory at home and that’s all that matters.”
East (10-14, 3-2) was looking for a bounce back win after Tuesday’s 71-37 loss at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, but trailed 14-13 after the first quarter.
King’s Ella Ortiz hit two of her seven 3-pointers in the first to give the Lady Mustangs (2-9, 0-2) the early lead.
There were seven lead changes and three ties in the first half as East struggled with the turnovers that plague the Lady Titans in the early moments.
“I think it’s nerves,” said East’s Ariana Ramsey. “I think we’re not mentally prepared, so we get down. But then we pick it up in the second half.”
East found its rhythm in the second quarter, finishing on a 14-4 run as Ramsey hit two 3-pointers, eight points overall, and Nevaeh Sanchez added four.
“We go out there and we just don’t think we’re gonna be able to do anything good,” Cleavland said, “and then we finally see that we got this, everything’s under control and we got what we needed to get done.”
East matched King point for point in the second half, outscoring the Lady Mustangs 34-30.
King kept itself in the game with 14 points from Maurena Hale, while Ortiz hit five 3-pointers in the second half for a team leading 23 points.
But Cleavland helped East put pressure in the paint and forcing King into foul trouble, including a technical foul on King’s Hailey Holmes.
“We were keeping our eyes on the prize,” Ramsey said. “We wanted to win this game, so we just wanted to keep rebounding, keep boxing out and having our defense to that power 100%.”
East’s Hannah Tyler made both technical foul free throws and led the Lady Titans with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, as East secured the 13-point win.
Ramsey and Ariel Haas finished with 12 points each and Sanchez had 10.
Cleavland led the team with eight free throw attempts, scoring seven total points.
”We need to work hard this upcoming break,” Cleavland said. “So, when we come back, we’re ready to play any and every team and beat them.”
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria East 61, Corpus Christi King 48
Points: (K) Ella Ortiz 23, Adelynn Lopez 3, Allie Beverly 2, Maurena Hale 14, Hailey Holmes 6; (E) Hannah Tyler 16, Nevaeh Sanchez 10, Ariana Ramsey 12, Kamdyn Watts 4, Lamira Cleavland 7, Ariel Haas 12.
Halftime: East 27-18. 3-pointers: Ortiz 7, Tyler 2, Ramsey 2. Records: East 10-14, 3-2; King 2-9, 0-2.
