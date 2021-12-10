Victoria East and Victoria West came into Friday’s crosstown rivalry game with the same goal.
Both wanted bounce back wins after rough starts to District 29-5A.
It took six minutes for either team to score the first basket, but the Lady Titans got the better of the Warriors with a 42-25 victory as East extended its winning streak to five straight against West.
“It feels great,” said East’s Hannah Tyler. “We’re going in with a good strong start. We would’ve liked a win against Flour Bluff, but we win some, we lose some and we have the wins that we have, so we’re gonna be ready to battle Vets on Tuesday.”
With both sides feeling the nerves from the crowd at the East gym, both East (9-13, 2-1) and West (5-12, 0-3) struggled to find their comfort zones.
Poor shooting, thrown away balls and an inability to score on turnovers kept the game at 0-0 for the first six minutes of play.
East missed its first six free throw attempts but led 2-0 after the first quarter thanks to a Tyler layup. It was the lowest scoring quarter in Yulonda Wimbish-North’s tenure as East’s head coach.
“When we play against each other, the game is ugly in the beginning,” Wimbish-North said. “I think it is cause the kids are all hyped up. But I think sometimes being so excited probably plays a factor in the missed shots, because it was just kind of crazy how we were missing, as well as them. But we seemed to kind of get better the second half.”
East found its groove in the second quarter as Tyler scored six of her team-leading 15 points and Ariana Ramsey hit two 3-pointers.
The Lady Titans finished on a 14-5 run to lead 19-8 at halftime.
”Going into the game, we were very nervous,” Tyler said. “The crowd was huge. We had a lot of nerves shooting baskets and playing defense. To finally score, I think it just took us a while to calm down. We have a young team, so we needed to calm down first before we got our first basket.”
West did not score its first points till 7:00 in the second with a basket from Shadow Gomez.
Gomez led the Warriors with 10 points and one 3-pointer, but her team struggled to create points off turnovers or get second chance shots from rebounds.
Jordan Gonzales was the second highest scorer with 4 points.
“We were trying to stay in the game the whole time, and we did the first quarter,” Gomez said. “Second quarter kind of fell off and that’s where we struggled. Second quarter, everybody’s shots were going in. We were trying to stay in the game, but we just fell in the second quarter.”
East’s momentum carried into the second half, outscoring West 19-9 in the third with 6 points from Lamira Cleavland — who finished second in scoring with 11 points — and a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Tyler.
Ramsey opened the fourth with her third 3-pointer of the game, finishing with 10 total points, as East held onto its 17-point victory.
“It’s touching up on offense and touching up on defense too,” Tyler said. “We need to learn to work together better, we need to learn to run through plays better, there’s just a lot of things we can fix, little errors here and there. We’re going to work on that and come out better next game.”
West is still looking for its first district win.
“We’re definitely struggling from the shooting area and I’m hoping that we will eventually get it together and start making some shots,” said West coach Sandra Jimenez. “We’re missing easy shots. We do a decent job on defense and then we fall apart for a quarter and then we start turning the ball over. You still have to learn to put a complete game together.”
Peter is a Sports Reporter whose feature writing has been recognize by the APSE. A Houston native, Peter wrote for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and Austin-American Statesman before coming to Victoria.
