The start of football season comes closer and closer and with it comes the heat.
The players at Victoria East have been putting in the work on the field and in the weight room throughout the strength & conditioning program.
The coaches are stressing the importance of getting acclimated to the heat with the first day of football practice coming Aug. 9.
The players are excited for football to start again.
“Just being able to figure out how to work as a team and being able to be tighter together,” said junior offensive lineman Macario Martinez. “Just being able to go through plays as fast as we can and be perfect, cause it’s easy whenever we’re all working together and coming out here even when it’s hot.”
Getting to practice in the heat has forced the Titans to test their endurance.
Whether it’s sprint drills or running routes, the players are pushing their limits to prepare for when it’s time to put on pads and helmets.
“I was always taught that heat causes anger,” said junior quarterback Jadon Williams. “Just having that coming into the beginning of the season, you know we’re not going to be as hard on each other cause we already worked through the hardest part of the summer.”
Williams has become one of the vocal leaders for the team, keeping players motivated and excited to be training.
Junior Ja’Carrian Giles, the leading candidate to fill the running back spot, has welcomed Williams’ encouragement.
“He pushes me to come everyday,” Giles said. “Pushes everybody to come in and work hard. You’ve got to get used to the heat and be ready to come practice and put the work in.”
Martinez has become the leading voice among the linemen despite being undersized.
“Macario is one of our top guys,” Williams said. “We don’t have that many big people, but he has a big mindset that regardless of our height, regardless of our weight, we’re going to go out there and push ourselves. He just stepped up.”
Overall, the players are using the time spent in strength & conditioning drills to grow closer as a team, so they can put the real work in once the season starts.
“I want to be able to see everybody just work together and have that dedication to be like ‘All right, let’s go somewhere with this,’” Martinez said. “We know football’s coming and we’re so ready. We’re a new fresh team but we have that mentality of a beast that we’re ready.”
