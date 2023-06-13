Charlie Reeve knows what his team needs.

The Victoria East head coach had his skill players competing against Calhoun and El Campo during Monday’s session of 7on7 at Memorial Stadium, but Reeve wasn’t worried about the final score of either game.

Coming off of a two week break and having two players battling for the starting quarterback spot, Reeve just wanted to see the players' ability to execute his game plan.

“We’re running our offense and defensive schemes and sometimes that necessarily doesn’t always match up well,” Reeve said. “We’re not playing 7on7. We want to work on our stuff.”

Despite falling to Calhoun 21-15 in the first matchup and to the Ricebirds, led by his brother Travis Reeve, 25-7 in the second game, he was glad his quarterbacks Landon Partida and Kason Kolle were able get reps against new faces.

“It’s a learning process for them. We’re seeing some different coverages than what they see everyday in practice,” Reeve said. “There was some good things, there was some bad things, some things we got to get cleaned up, but again it’s all a part of the process and those guys, obviously, that position is a big part of it and they’re continuing to grow.”

Partida and Kolle alternated series at the quarterback position. Partida was able to put the Titans on the board first, connecting with Nijahrell Prater in the back of the end zone during their matchup against Calhoun.

“It was great to get a feel for things, see how things are going to be,” Partida said. “It was definitely a learning experience this time. We know what we need to improve on and we know what we need to work on.”

Partida knows that in Reeve's offense, he just needs to play within the system to be a successful quarterback.

“With this playbook it’s easy, you just gotta make the right reads,” he said. “You don’t have to go out there and be Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, you just gotta make your reads and play confident.”

Kolle threw for two touchdowns on the day, finding Bryson Ortega against Calhoun, and connecting with Braylin Vasquez on a fade route in the end zone for a score against El Campo.

“It helps with the chemistry and knowing the receivers and plays learning the base rules and repping it out of course,” Kolle said about 7on7. “That’s the best way to do it, is repping it out physically and being here.”

Both quarterbacks know they need to continue to improve during the summer.

"(We need) a lot of improvement," Kolle said. "A lot of improvement in the team and the plays and just getting that chemistry."