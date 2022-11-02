As a kid first getting into the game of football, Jadon Williams was told that he didn’t have what it took to play the quarterback position.

Immediately, he knew in order to play his desired position, he had to develop his leadership qualities.

“At the time people said I couldn’t be a quarterback, so I felt like I had to be more vocal, and the skills came after,” he said. “I felt like that’s helped me just in taking the role of a quarterback.”

Williams has now carried the traits that he’s learned over the years as a quarterback into his senior year with Victoria East.

“We have a lot of different leaders in different ways. Some people just show by action and I’m blessed to be more vocal.” he said. “I really try to help everybody understand how good we can be if we work together."

“Jadon is a very motivational young man,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. “He’s been the quarterback of this group since seventh grade, and so through those years he’s kind of molded himself into that leadership role person for this team.”

Williams’ leadership qualities have even rubbed off on some of East’s other players.

“I think our running back Ja’Carrien Giles has really fed off of his leadership style and some of our defensive players have really kind of taken to some of the techniques that he’s used in a positive way,” Gonzalez said.

Not only have the Titans benefitted from Williams’ leadership qualities, but they’ve also benefited from his play on the field, as well.

Through nine games this season, Williams has racked up a total of 29 touchdowns for East, passing for 2,005 yards, and adding 530 yards on the ground.

However, Williams and the Titans were faced with adversity at the beginning of the year, opening up the season with three straight losses to non-district opponents.

“He was pretty level-headed about the whole situation when we were playing really quality opponents, and understanding the process and he embraced it,” Gonzalez said. “I think that in itself led him to lead in a positive way because he understood the bigger picture.”

Now, after winning four of their last six games, the Titans (4-5, 4-2) currently sit tied with Victoria West for third place in District 14-5A, Division I, and have secured a spot in the playoffs.

With playoff implications on the line, Williams will take Memorial Field for the final time in his high school career when he faces the Warriors in the Battle for the Boot.

“I’ve played in a lot of games in Victoria and it’s a blessing to say that our last (regular season) game is going to be an East and West game,” he said. “We’re going to have our crowd behind us. It’s going to be the last game of our seniors’ career, so we just have to realize that and play that ball game and have fun with it.”