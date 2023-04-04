Victoria East did something Tuesday night it hasn't down in a long time.

For the first time since April 10, 2018 the Lady Titans defeated Victoria West on the softball diamond as they rallied for a 14-12 extra-inning District 29-5A North Zone victory.

The Warriors have owned the rivalry for the last five seasons and early on nothing appeared to have changed.

The Warriors started off hot early, scoring four runs in the first inning thanks to a three-run home run by Karstyn Cann.

The Lady Titans answered that outburst in the the top of the second by scoring five runs sparked by a Tatiana Rocha’s grand slam.

“That felt really good,” Rocha said. “Last time we played West, I don’t think I did that good against them, so it feels good to hit that off of the same pitcher that struck me out last time.”

The Lady Titans lead was short lived, as the Warriors answered with eight runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Lily Chavez hit a two-run single, and Jordan Janak followed with a two-run double, The Warriors led 12-5 and thoughts of repeating their run-rule win in the teams' previous meeting last month.

After the 12-run avalanche through two innings, the Lady Titans pitchers did not allow another run.

“We kind of had a game plan coming in and it didn’t work, but then Mia (Amador) really came in and shut the door,” said East head coach Melissa Buck. “I don’t think we would have gotten away with that win had she not done what she did in that circle.”

Amador held the Warriors in check and the East offense began to chip away at the West lead.

The Lady Titans trailed by three runs going to the seventh inning and Madison Lemons' two-run home run made it a one-run game.

Rocha drove in Amador who got on base with a double, with the tying run two batters later.

The Titans loaded the bases in the ninth and took the lead of a soft grounder by Harley Driscoll, and Rylie Ramos drove in another run.

Amador secured the win by pitching a scoreless ninth.

“The fight from these kids, we could have given up multiple times and they kept coming back,” Buck said. “We were down 12-5 and a lot of kids would stick their head in the sand and instead we brought out the guns and were ready to fight and I’m as proud as can be of them for keeping going.”

District 29-5A, North Zone

Victoria East 050 301 302 - 14 20 3

Victoria West 480 000 000 - 12 16 2

W: Mia Amador L: Mikayla Davis. Highlights: (E) Mia Amador 4-for-6 RBI, 3 R; Tatiana Rocha 4-for-5 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R; Harley Driscoll 4-for-6, 2 RBI; Madison Lemons 4-for-5 1 HR, 2 RBI, 4 R. (W) Lilly Chavez 2-for-6 2 RBI, 1 R; Jordan Janak 2-for-5 3 RBI, 2 R; Marisa Rosales 3-for-3 2 R; Karstyn Cann 1-for-5 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R; Kayla Garcia 2-for-4 2 R. Records: East 8-21, 1-6; West 10-19-1, 3-4.