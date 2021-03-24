Victoria East had unfinished business on the soccer field.
The Titans were not satisfied with consecutive second place district finishes in 2019 and 2020. Combined with playoffs being canceled last season and East was motivated heading into 2021.
East accomplished its regular season goal of winning District 29-5A with a 3-0 victory over Flour Bluff in the second to last game of the season.
The win secured the Titans’ seventh playoff appearance in school history and setup a matchup with Laredo Martin in the Class 5A, bi-district round.
“First goal was to win district, next goal is to go as far as we can to state and get to that state playoff game,” said East head coach Josh Chaput. “That’s where our mindset’s at right now. We’re starting to stay focused and stay humble but hungry at the same time.”
East finished the regular season 13-1-2 in district play and 16-3-4 overall.
It’s lone district defeat was a 1-0 loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. The Titans had a pair of 1-1 ties against Flour Bluff and Corpus Christi Ray, the latter coming in the final game of the season with district already secured.
Senior forward Joe Aguirre followed up his District MVP season from 2020 by scoring 20 goals and leading a Titans offense that outscored district opponents 45-7.
“I think we just finished where we left off,” Aguirre said. “We’re just hungry since we didn’t play last year in the playoffs and it just made some of us train harder over the preseason. Everything shows that it paid off.
Seniors Lucas Chavez and Jair Sanchez tied for second on the team with nine goals each.
East also benefitted from the play of senior goalkeeper Xavier Moore, last season’s district Goalkeeper of the Year. Moore anchored a defense that produced 10 district shutouts and 12 on the year.
“It was a huge improvement from last year,” Moore said. “We had two new defenders coming in and they stepped up really well. They made sure to maintain that record of keeping shutout that we had last year going into this year.”
East will be playing a Laredo Martin squad that is making its 18th playoff appearance in school history.
The Tigers advanced to the area round in 2019 and would have made the playoffs in 2020 had the postseason not been canceled.
East’s only previous playoff game against Laredo Martin came in the 2016 bi-district round, a 5-0 victory for the Titans.
“We’ve just got to continue what we’re doing,” Chaput said. “Play good soccer, play good fundamentals, don’t go outside of what we do. Just keep what we do and we’re going to find out what they do and try to eliminate it.”
East will play Laredo Martin at 8 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio Southside following the Victoria West girls’ game against the Laredo Martin girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.