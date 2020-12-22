A basketball team needs games under its belt in order to build chemistry.
In the final game before the Christmas break, the Victoria East girls looked like a focused unit.
Gregory-Portland looked like a squad that had been sidelined for two weeks.
The Lady Titans routed the Ladycats 71-25 to maintain its top spot in the District 29-5A standings.
“Anytime you have a victory you’re satisfied,” said East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-Gay. “I think offensively our execution was better. We did throw some things in defensively that we’ve been working on and they executed that well. So I’m pleased with the effort and everything they did tonight.”
East (10-2, 5-1) took the lead with senior Brandalyn Rice’s basket seconds into the game and never trailed.
Rice led all scorers with 27 points and scored East’s first 10 points as the Lady Titans opened the game with a 10-2 lead over Gregory-Portland (2-7, 0-3).
“The mindset was to start out with energy,” said senior Giani Wimbish-Gay. “We start out games slow sometimes, so we wanted to change that.”
The Ladycats were playing their first game in over two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak, but the Gregory-Portland kept the score manageable in the first.
In the second quarter, East got a boost from Wimbish-Gay and juniors Hannah Tyler and Ariana Ramsey who all hit 3-pointers to give the Lady Titans a 39-13 lead at halftime.
More of the same continued in the third as East continued to push the ball up the court and take advantage of turnovers by the Ladycats.
“We played to have fun today and to execute our plays, but we really like to be intense on defense,” Wimbish-Gay said. “Coach said we needed to bring energy and that was going to start with our defense.”
Fully in control of the game, East stretched its lead to 30 points and later 40 in the eventual 46-point victory.
East resumes district play on Jan. 2 at Corpus Christi Ray.
“We were able to play everybody and that’s important,” Wimbish-North said. “Everybody got some minutes so I thought that was good, looking at rotations and stuff like that. We’ve just got to continue to build each game and get better.”
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria East 71, Gregory-Portland 25
Points: (E) Brandalyn Rice 27, Giani Wimbish-Gay 18, Hannah Tyler 11, Lamira Cleavland 5, Alayeh Bryant 4, Ariana Ramsey 3, N. Sanchez 2, S. Perez 1; (G-P) Alexa Vast 11, Madison Kilgore 6, Rachelle Powell 2, Hailiey Reyna 2, Abigail Schaberg 2, Madi Snody 2
3-pointers: Wimbish-Gay 2, Tyler 1, Ramsey 1; Halftime: 39-13 East; Records: Victoria East 10-2, 5-1; Gregory-Portland 2-7, 0-3.
