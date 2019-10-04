Victoria East running back Alan Jimenez runs down field en route to his first touchdown during Friday’s District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi King at Memorial Stadium. Jimenez had three touchdowns at halftime. East won 50-20.
Victoria East running back Alan Jimenez runs past a Corpus Christi King defender during Friday's District 15-5A, Division I game at Memorial Stadium. Jimenez finished with four touchdowns and rushed for 246 yards on 22 carries.
The Victoria East football team celebrates the win against Corpus Christi King alongside cheerleaders and students. The Titans defeated the Mustangs 50-20 in a District 15-5A, Division I game Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
With the win, East improved to 3-1 in district play and 3-3 overall.
"I feel like we have more momentum now," said Jimenez, who rushed for 246 yards on 22 carries. "We're continuing to get better as a team, and we're improving every day."
East running backs coach Jeff Hurta has been pleased with Jimenez's performance – especially with the absence of William Garley, who has been sidelined due to an injury.
The Titans hope to have Garley back next week against Flour Bluff.
"Alan has a done a good job all year," Hurta said. "Him and William have gone back and forth all year, and with Garley being out, Alan has taken the responsibility himself. It will be good to have them back next week so we can have a one-two punch. But Alan really took it on his shoulders, and I'm proud of him for stepping up."
The Titans, who began the season 1-3, have now won three consecutive games.
"It's good to see them go out and play hard," said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. "They eliminated errors, and I'm just pleased we were able to get the points we needed to get. King did a great job preparing for us, and the defense really stepped up."
King running back Josiah King, who led the Mustangs with 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns, scored the games's first points on a 49-yard touchdown run. Jimenez's first touchdown tied the game at 7.
Damion Robles gave the Titans the lead for good on a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Latavian Johnson.
Johnson completed 6 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
"All I can say is that it's the miracle of God," Johnson said. "One day I started throwing and making smart decisions, and it's been working."
East running back Evan Brown scored on a 16-yard run to end the first quarter.
The Titans added two more touchdowns in the second quarter from Jimenez, and Terrance Terrell caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to give East a 43-7 halftime lead.
"We've been working hard in practice, and once we get to the game, we're able to knock their heads," said East defensive back Tyree Haynes. "We want to win every game and make the playoffs. Everything is coming together."
Jimenez scored the only touchdown for East in the second half, but it was more than enough with East leading 43-20 to start the fourth quarter.
"We want to continue to have a strong mindset and stay humble," Johnson said. "We have to stay humble."
The Titans continue district play next Friday against first-place Flour Bluff.
The Hornets, who are coming off a 43-21 win over Corpus Christi Moody, defeated East 37-21 last season at Memorial Stadium.
"We've always had good games with Flour Bluff," Gonzalez said. "They're doing really well right now, and we'll have go back and study them hard."
