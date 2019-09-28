CORPUS CHRISTI – Victoria East running back Alan Jimenez has waited all season to show what he’s capable of when given then opportunity.
Jimenez, who joined the East varsity team at midseason last year, got his chance Friday night against Corpus Christi Carroll.
Jimenez ran for a school-record six touchdowns and rushed for 201 yards to lead the Titans to a 55-27 District 15-5A, Division I win over the Tigers at Corpus Christi Cabaniss Stadium.
Jimenez’ six scores surpassed East graduates Brandon Tumlinson and Roderick Warren, who each scored five touchdowns in a game.
“I knew I had to step up,” Jimenez said. “I had to be a leader in this game for my team. I had to stay focused and pay attention to what coach and I have been going over in practice.”
Jimenez got the start with running back Willam Garley sidelined.
“I had three touchdowns at halftime and my teammates told me to keep going,” Jimenez said. “I got my fourth and they told me to get my fifth. I got fifth and they told me to get my sixth.”
The Titans (2-3, 2-1) erupted for 21 points in the first quarter and took a 35-6 halftime lead.
East’s first touchdown came on a 25-yard pass from quarterback Latavian Johnson to Koby Levigne before Jimenez secured the rest of the scoring.
“It feels great but it’s a learning experience,” Jimenez said. “It would be impossible to do what I did without the outstanding blocking up front.”
Johnson completed 12 of 14 passes and finished with 227 passing yards.
Ethan White started at wide receiver and caught five passes for 112 yards.
“I feel like we’re ready to go,” Jimenez said. “It’s time to go.”
The Titans continue district play Friday against Corpus Christi King at Memorial Stadium.
The Mustangs (1-3, 1-1) are coming off a 42-21 loss to Corpus Christi Moody.
“We have to keep performing good because we need the momentum,” Jimenez said. “We have to keep going and make the playoffs.”
