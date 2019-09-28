CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria East running back Alan Jimenez scored six touchdowns to lead the Titans to a 55-27 District 15-5A, Division I win over Corpus Christi Carroll on Friday night at Corpus Christi Cabaniss Stadium.
The Titans (2-3, 2-1) erupted for 21 points in the first quarter and took a 35-6 halftime lead.
Jimenez' sixth touchdown came in the fourth quarter to secure East's victory.
