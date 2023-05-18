Victoria East knows it’s a team that is going to want to be able to run the football this upcoming season.

After losing senior Ja’Carrien Giles, the Titans have been working throughout the spring to find out their next setup in the backfield.

The team may have gotten a taste of what it will look like, as Jaden Williams and JaCarrie Barnes combined for 249 yards and three touchdowns on the ground during East’s annual spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

“Obviously they had a good night,” said East head coach Charlie Reeve about the two. “The run game is going to be a big part of what we do, and so I thought they came out and played well.”

Williams' touchdown came on a 70-yard breakaway score in the fourth drive of the game. Barnes' first came on the third drive, and his second came on the 13th drive, which only lasted two plays due to his back-to-back 35-yard runs.

Daylon Garcia added 44 yards on 10 carries. Nijahrell Prater also added 33 yards rushing from the wildcat formation.

“It was good to see these guys come out and compete and everybody get involved, and I thought that a lot of guys stepped up and showed some good things tonight,” Reeve said about the team.

Prater also added two catches and a 31-yard touchdown from freshman quarterback Kason Kolle.

Victoria East Spring Game Victoria East’s Kason Kolle prepares to take the snap Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

“That touchdown pass, he put it in a spot where only I could get it," Prater said. "I went and got it and went and scored. Great passes from both of my quarterbacks."

Kolle ended the game completing five passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. His second score came on a 15-yard pass to Daylen King.

Junior quarterback Landon Partida ended the game completing seven of his eight passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. He found Braylin Vasquez for the 49-yard score on the fourth drive after halftime.

“It’s a learning process, and that learning process is going to go into the summer," Reeve said about his quarterbacks. "They’re only going to continue to get better, but I thought they did some good things. There is some things that they’re going to look at on film and wish they had back, but that’s part of the process.”

Reeve was just as impressed with the defensive side of the ball.

"Our defense has had a really good spring," he said. "I think they have come a long way."

The Titans made some key pass breakups and J'Den Soto came up with an interception on the fifth drive.

"Our secondary, I think, is going to be really, really good," Reeve said. "Braylin Vasquez has had an unbelievable spring. I'm really looking forward to seeing those guys continue to grow."

For the Titans, Thursday was an important day to evaluate the team, but they know its nothing but work ahead of them to prepare for the season during the summer.

"We just got to keep showing up and putting in the work and, like I said, we're going to do big things," Vasquez said.