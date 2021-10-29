It was a bittersweet Friday night at Victoria's Memorial Stadium.
Behind a near 200-yard rushing night from junior running back Ja Carrien Giles, Victoria East ran away with a 56-33 win over Corpus Christi Ray in the Titans' final home game.
East went into the game knowing it needed to win its final two games to have a chance of making the playoffs.
However, Victoria West's win over Corpus Christi Carroll, combined with Flour Bluff's win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, means East cannot finish higher than tied for fourth place in District 15-5A, Division I, where West has the head-to-head tiebreaker.
"I knew this was the seniors' last night and some of the them might not even play again," Giles said. "So, I did my best today for them to play again. I really tried to break the record for East. I had to do everything I could for the line in this game."
Giles finished the night with 15 carries for 199 yards and two catches for 37 yards.
He opened the scoring with a 17-yard run on East's opening drive and would add scores of 40, 57 and 39 yards, as well as a 30-yard touchdown catch from junior quarterback Jadon Williams.
Giles' 39-yard score came in the middle of the fourth quarter when Ray had made it a 16-point game after trailing by 36.
His final score padded the Titans' lead and helped East secure the win.
"Our offensive line did an outstanding job tonight," said East coach Roland Gonzalez. "Ja Carrien took advantage of it. He's a very skilled young man, very humble young man and just did a great job."
East led 42-7 at halftime thanks to Giles and a pair of defensive scores from Terrance Terrell and Jastin Wallace.
Terrell, a senior, had a 40-yard interception return touchdown on Ray's opening drive. Wallace returned a Zak Mendieta blocked punt at the 1-yard line to further strengthen the Titans' lead.
Terrell finished the night with two interceptions for the first time in his career, as well as three catches for 42 yards.
"Feels great to know, last time you can go out with a bang," Terrell said. "I got a pick six, first defensive touchdown in my whole high school career. Felt great. Great to play in front of fans. It's an emotional win for me. It's my last home game, I'm going to miss it."
East's offense went cold through most of the third quarter as Ray mounted a comeback.
After going 0-4 in the first half, quarterback Ben De La Cerda led four touchdown drives with two touchdown passes to Juan Cavazos and Brandon Chapa each.
But Terrell's second interception occurred in the end zone and effectively ended the game as East ran out the clock.
"It's great to make everybody proud," Terrell said. "Great to show everybody what I can do on offense and defense, both sides of the ball. It's been a hell of a four years. High school has been crazy. After everything that's been going on, especially with my class. But it feels great to come out here and play football every Friday night."
Note: East went undefeated as the designated home team in 2021.
