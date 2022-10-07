Victoria East (2-4, 2-1) defeated Corpus Christi Ray 21-10, behind a 177 yard rushing performance from their offense.
Junior Jaden Williams got the start in the backfield, the first of his career, and he ended the game carrying the ball 25 times for 113 yards.
At the half, East led Ray 14-7, behind 118 passing yards from senior quarterback Jadon Williams.
Jaden Williams started the game for senior Ja’Carrien Giles, and he ended the half rushing for 64 yards on 11 carries.
Jaden Williams broke free for a 33 yard carry on East’s first drive of the game, which set up Jadon Williams to find wide receiver Matthew Jackson on a 16-yard touchdown.
Jadon Williams then ran in a 5-yard touchdown late in the first quarter for their final score of the half.
The Texans entered their matchup against the Titans riding a two-game losing streak, in which their defense allowed a total of 1,046 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“I see that we have some spots that we can attack on the D-line, and we can attack at the corners,” said senior center Macario Martinez. “We’ve watched a lot of film, and we’ll be able to attack on that.”
Still, East head coach Roland Gonzalez wasn’t too quick to write Ray off.
“They’re aggressive on defense, they fly around,” Gonzalez said. “They’re very sound in everything that they do so they’re gonna be a formidable opponent for us.”