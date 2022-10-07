Victoria East running back Jaden Williams was admittedly nervous entering Friday night’s District 14-5A matchup against Corpus Christi Ray.

Prior to the game, the junior was told by the Titans coaching staff that he would be getting his first career start in the backfield, since senior Ja’Carrien Giles was being held out after sustaining an injury during last week’s game.

“I came out a little nervous, but I played through it and did my best,” Jaden Williams said.

Jaden Williams’ best, 113 yards on 25 carries, was just enough to help the Titans take a 21-10 victory over Ray, moving to 2-1 in district play (2-4 overall).

“I was really proud of the young man,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. “He had a really good week of practice, and he knew early in the week what his role was gonna be.”

Jaden Williams’ role ended up being to step in for Giles, who has rushed for 565 yards and six touchdowns on the season, and yet, he lived up to the expectations.

“He took advantage of every rep he had in practice, and came out and did exactly what we asked him to do — played to the best of his ability and take care of the football,” Gonzalez added.

Jaden Williams quickly made an impact on the game, rushing for 33 yards on East’s third play from scrimmage. This set up senior quarterback Jadon Williams in the red zone, where he was able to find senior wide receiver Matthew Jackson for a 16-yard touchdown.

“(Jaden’s) a good kid,” Jadon Williams said. “(Ja’Carrien) was helping him out a lot. We’re all helping him out a lot, and he took on the role today and he did what he had to do.”

One of Jaden Williams’ best drives came in the third quarter, when he carried the ball six times for 32 yards in a 12-play drive that was capped off with a 3-yard rushing touchdown from Jadon Williams.

Jadon Williams ended his night completing 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 143 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he added another 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Even though the Titans were able to have a solid ground game despite missing two starters in Giles and senior offensive lineman John Medrano, Jadon Williams thought their offensive performance could have been even better.

“I think our team overcame a lot of adversity, but I’m not satisfied with how we played, and I don’t think anybody on the team is, but it’s a win, it’s another 'W' in the column, so we just have to keep on winning these games to get to our goal,” Jadon Williams said.

Corpus Christi Ray vs. Victoria East stats Victoria East 21, Corpus Christi Ray 10