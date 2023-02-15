Sarah Castaneda is a Victorian through and through.
The Victoria East senior was born and raised in the Crossroads, and played volleyball in the city for the majority of her life.
For Castaneda, it was an easy decision to stay local and continue her academic and volleyball career at Victoria College.
“It was more that my family is here,” she said. “I have a lot of roots that are here with my church, my family and the people that are around here. The community that I have here is just something that I wasn’t ready to leave quite yet.”
She made her commitment to the Pirates on Wednesday morning in the Victoria East gym surrounded by friends, family and coaches.
“I’m very excited for it. I’m very excited for all that volleyball is going to hold for me in the future,” she added. “I think it’ll open a lot of opportunities for me to just have healthy habits as I get older, not only with just the success that will come from the team.”
In her senior season as a setter, Castaneda tallied 260 assists, 225 digs, 88 kills, 27 aces and five blocks. She was also named all-district second team and was an all-area honorable mention.
“She’s just such a phenomenal young lady and one of those that I truly feel honored to coach,” said East assistant coach Misty Boenig.
“She’s always been that kid that just wants to go that extra mile for anybody and everybody at all times, so to see that all come to fruition and to be able to meet those goals and continue on her path to her dream I think is really awesome.”
Castaneda will continue to play setter for the Pirates, who compete at the NJCAA Division I level in Region XIV.
“I’m very excited to better myself in a position that I’ve had for years," Castaneda said. "I’ve always been a setter. It’s something that I’m very excited to learn how to do things at the next level and to just be better as an athlete.”
"I've heard that its a very competitive division that we're in," she added. "I'm very excited to see those tougher teams and just work through that adversity."