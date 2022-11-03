Brooke Escalona has been attending Victoria East softball camps since she was in third grade.
Now, nine years later, the senior’s hours spent in the batting cages and the weight room have paid off, as she signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and softball career at Galveston College on Thursday afternoon.
“I’m still trying to come to a realization with it that I’m going to be continuing,” she said. “It was a great feeling to know that I have two more years left.”
Escalona knew that she wanted to become a Whitecap after visiting the junior college this past summer.
“I really liked how the head coach and assistant coach had been previous coaches before,” she said. “The head coach had a very successful past at her old school, and I just liked the college itself. It was small and a beautiful place.”
The utility player and catcher signed in Victoria East’s gym, surrounded by friends, family, teammates, and her head coach Melissa Buck.
“Really exciting for her just to get to go have some fun, to play some softball on the beach, and get a couple of years of college taken care of,” Buck said.
Buck, who has known Escalona since she attended East’s softball camps, was proud of the senior and all of the work that she has put into the game of softball in order to move on to the next level.
“Kids hitting in the cages is not abnormal, but kids who are willing to put in the work everywhere really are,” Buck said. “A lot of them are content with just lifting with us or just working out with us, and so really to get one that buys into the whole process is really cool.”
In 2022, Escalona ended the year with a .421 batting average, and recorded 20 RBI’s. She was also named to the 2022 Advocate All-Area softball team as an honorable mention.
This season, Escalona will be the lone senior on the Lady Titans roster.
“She’s going to be the person this year. She’s going to be our leader. She’s going to be our voice,” Buck said. “So, it’s cool for her to just worry about the softball now and not anything else. But, I’m excited to see what happens.”