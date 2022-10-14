Victoria East’s victory over Corpus Christi King has been over 20 years in the making for head coach Roland Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who has been a head high school football coach since 2003, secured his 100th career win Friday night over the District 14-5A Mustangs, 52-14.

“I don’t really look at those kinds of things,” Gonzalez said. “I just look at the day-to-day dealings with our kids and the blessings that we have around them, so it’s an honor to have that, but honestly I didn’t know it was (my) 100th win.”

“He’s like my father figure,” said East quarterback Jadon Williams. “Ever since I was in sixth grade, he’s always came up to the middle school and tried to get us prepared for the varsity level, and I’m just so grateful and honored to have him as a coach, and I’m even more grateful to be able to be apart of that historic thing in his life.”

Jadon Williams’ performance on Friday night greatly contributed to Gonzalez’s 100th win, as the senior completed 13 of his 18 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns.

“Offense is going to continue to try to get better and move forward and we just go to get ready for practice and keep progressing,” he said.

Junior running back Jaden Williams, who was starting for senior Ja’Carrien Giles for the second straight week, also made an impact on the game, carrying the ball nine times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

“Jaden Williams has just been performing each week that he has been in and he’s just taken (advantage) for the times that he gets in, and the plays he makes, so he’s doing the best he can,” Jadon Williams said.

Jaden Williams' second quarter rushing touchdown was set up by an interception from East defensive lineman Jaydon Smith.

“It just felt amazing getting on the field and finally touching the ball for the first time. You don’t really get to do that on defense,” Smith said. “It wasn’t just me. It was Shawn Guerrero tipping up the ball, giving it some air time for me to grab it.”

In total, the Titans defense recorded three takeaways, two of them being interceptions and one fumble recovery.

“It was pretty big because if we didn’t have those stops they could have scored a lot more points than they did, but our offense scored a lot, so we had confidence on defense already,” said sophomore defensive back Davien McCooks, who recorded the other interception.

In addition to the takeaways, the defense also stopped the Mustangs offense on five of their fourth down attempts, three of those coming in the second quarter following two turnovers from East’s offense.

“Defense really stepped up,'' Gonzalez said. “We put them in a tough situation several times in the first half, and they really rose to the occasion and kept them out, so I’m really proud of our defensive players and staff.”

Friday night’s victory over the Mustangs moved the Titans to an overall record of 3-4, and a 3-1 record in district.

“It was a tremendous accomplishment for us,” Gonzalez said. “We went into this game speaking of the things that we needed to do. Our ultimate goal is to make the playoffs, and this was one of those games that was going to be a big step for us to get closer to that goal."

Corpus Christi King vs. Victoria East stats Victoria East 52, Corpus Christi King 14