Victoria East’s Matthew Jackson will represent the Titans at the Class 5A state track and field meet in Austin.

The senior placed first in the boys long jump with a distance of 23 feet, 2 inches at the Region IV-5A meet at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio on Friday to qualify.

“I’m crazy proud of Matthew Jackson,” said VISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt. “He works so hard. It’s well deserved.”

Jackson’s jump on Friday was an improvement from his area meet finish of 22 feet, 8 inches.

East’s Keiyanah Lee ended the girls long jump event in 12 place with a jump of 16 feet, 7.75 inches.

West’s Zorian Barfield placed fifth in the boys triple jump with a distance of 44 feet, 0.50 inches.

Along with the field events, the running event prelims were also held on Friday, and the East girls’ 400- and 800-meter relay teams qualified for the finals.

East junior C’niaha Randle also qualified for the girls 200-meter dash final and the East boys qualified in the 800-meter relay.

West’s Logan Cooper ended the prelims of the 110-meter hurdles in 12th place with a time of 15.93 seconds, and he ended the 300-meter hurdle prelims in 11th place with a time of 40.98 seconds.

The running event finals will be held on Saturday at the same location.

The Class 5A track and field meet will be held at the Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium May 12.