Victoria East senior Jonbenet Limon never lost sight of her goals despite the hardships she endured as a sophomore.
Transferring to a new school and then losing her father wasn’t an easy transition.
“You have to push through it,” Limon said. “Losing my dad was the hardest part of my life. You have your good days and your bad days.”
Limon persevered and her strength rubbed off on her coaches and teammates.
The moment she arrived at East, there was nothing she couldn’t accomplish.
“She took it like a champ,” said East soccer coach Misty Boenig. “She always wanted to be around people and didn’t want to be by herself. She felt the family of Titan soccer overwhelm her and take her in. That’s the love her team has for her and she gives it back every day.”
Limon never gave up, and her dedication was rewarded on Wednesday afternoon at the East library when she signed a letter of intent to play Division II soccer at West Virginia Wesleyan University.
Limon became the second East soccer player to sign at the college level this season.
“My dad wanted me to play college soccer,” she said. “I know he’d be really proud of me.”
Victoria East’s Jonbenet Limon @limonjonbenet on playing Division II soccer at West Virginia Wesleyan College. @WVWC_wsoccer @VEHSTitanSoccer pic.twitter.com/6PHCAufm0o— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 15, 2020
Limon has played a big part in the Lady Titans’ success over the past two seasons and even into the start of this year.
As of Tuesday night, she has compiled seven goals and 324 steals.
Limon, who plays defender and midfielder, will look to continue her defensive abilities when she joins the Bobcats next season.
“She brings a lot of energy,” Boenig said. “She’s always been our kid that no matter what kind of day she’s had, she’s positive and she pumps people up. She has that spirit around her that can change your day. It shows the younger girls that you can have fun on a bad day.”
Limon plans to major in clinical psychology and behavioral analysis. Her goal after college is to join the FBI.
“I’ve always been interested in the minds of criminals and why they do what they do,” Limon said. “I want to be able to get into their minds. I always watch shows about it, and I’m intrigued by it.”
Limon can’t wait to join her new teammates, but for now, her next goal is to win a state championship with the Lady Titans.
East is coming off a strong season after reaching the Region IV-5A semifinal.
Limon would love nothing more than go out on top.
“I’m really excited for this season,” she said. “I think we did a lot better in preseason and tournaments since I’ve been at East. I really think this is our year – especially because our senior class is playing their role. Everybody’s goal is state, and I’m sure we can make it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.