CORPUS CHRISTI — Making the transition from basketball to track and field wasn’t easy for C’Niaha Randle.

After the Victoria East junior and the Lady Titans fell to Brownsville Veterans Memorial in the area round of the girls basketball playoffs, she had to immediately turn her attention back to track and field.

“I think basketball-in-shape and track-in-shape are two different things,” she said. “I feel like after basketball I have to re-get into shape for track.”

Randle successfully made the transition, and on Thursday at the District 29-5A meet at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi she took home gold medals in the 100-meter dash (12.74 seconds) and the 4x200-meter relay as East’s anchor leg, which almost immediately followed her first event.

“I was preparing for the next race already, since it was back-to-back,” Randle said.

Also running in the 4x200 were Aaliyah Izaguirre, Raquell Baladez and Maddisin Ruiz.

Randle placed second in the 200-meter dash, finishing one hundredth of a second behind Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Jada Dennis to finish the day qualifying for the area meet in three events.

The East girls, who ended the day in fourth place with 82 points, started off the meet on a high note.

Their 4x100-meter relay team with Keiyanah Lee, Izaguirre, Baladez and Ruiz as the anchor placed first with a time of 49.82 seconds.

“It was exciting, and it was really good,” said Ruiz, who also placed fourth in the 100-meter dash. “I feel like we worked hard to get here and our team has been practicing, so it felt really nice to go from getting third yesterday to getting first today.”

Lee (200-meter dash) and Kiani North (400-meter dash) also qualified for the area meet, which will be held at Hornet Stadium on Wednesday with field events set for 11 a.m. and running at 4 p.m.

Jackson leads East boys at district meet

The Victoria East boys team ended the meet tied in fifth place with Corpus Christi Carroll after totaling a score of 52.

East senior Matthew Jackson had a hand in 44 of those points after winning gold in the long jump with a length of 22 feet, 3 inches and placing third in the high jump (6-2).

He also ran in East’s second place 4x200-meter relay team (1:29.54) and its third place 4x100 meter relay team (43.46).

Nijahrell Prater ran in both relays and added six team points after winning bronze in the 200-meter dash (22.97).

West boys qualify for area in hurdles, 4x400 and triple jump

Jeret Swanson didn’t feel one bit of nerves during the District 29-5A meet on Thursday.

Despite being just a freshman at Victoria West competing in his first district track meet, he was able to deliver for the Warriors' 4x400-meter relay team.

Swanson grabbed the baton in seventh place and passed up three runners as the anchor leg to snag fourth place for West and qualify for the area meet.

“The nerves didn’t really affect me that much. I just knew it was a business trip, and I had to get stuff done,” he said. “I knew we were behind, and I knew that I had to give it my all to try to get to the area, and it ended up happening.”

West senior Logan Cooper advanced to the area meet for his third consecutive year after placing fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.

“It felt really good,” he said. “I’m really excited to do a lot better in area, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Zorian Barfield also added a fourth place finish for West in the triple jump (42-11).

Brighton Sitka (long jump) and Grace Weiler (high jump) placed second and fourth, respectively, to qualify for the area meet for the West girls.

For full results of Thursday's District 29-5A meet, click HERE.