Victoria East running back Alan Jimenez is aware of what Saturday’s District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi Moody means.
A win and a Victoria West loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial will clinch a playoff berth for the Titans for the third time in the last four years.
“This game is very important,” Jimenez said. “Our entire season is on the line. It’s different with the game being on a Saturday, but we are still going to come out hard and focused.”
East (4-4, 4-3) will take on the Trojans at 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
The Titans had to adjust their weekly schedule but used the extra day off to their benefit.
East is coming off a 38-19 win over Corpus Christi Ray to snap a two-game losing streak.
“We talked with the kids about what their routine would be like this week,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “They have all done a really good job this week of adjusting their schedule.”
Moody (4-4, 4-3) is coming off its bye week and is currently in sixth place in the district standings.
Like East, they will also be fighting for a playoff spot.
“We talked about controlling what we can control,” Gonzalez said. “That’s what our focus has been. Everything has been geared for what we need to do and competing well Saturday afternoon.”
Last season, East entered the final week of the regular season needing a win against the Trojans.
East is hoping to repeat last season’s success after the team went on to a 28-22 win to clinch a postseason berth.
“It’s to their benefit that they had an open week,” Gonzales said. “They’ve had extra time to prepare, and I have no doubt they come out and perform well. We have to be prepared for that, and that’s what we have been working on all week for.”
Entering the final week of the regular season, the Titans are averaging 25 points per game.
The Trojans are averaging 19 points per game.
Moody is led by quarterback Jakota Cullum and a backfield of DQ Lindsey, Darrell Nation and Nathanial Sada.
The trio combined for 157 yards in team’s win over Ray on Oct. 18.
Jimenez has rushed for 825 yards to lead the Titans.
“We know the task at hand,” Jimenez said. “We are going to do what we need to do for us to get in the playoffs. We are hoping that everything else will come out in our favor.”
