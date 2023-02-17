ALICE — Avery Valentine has come through for Victoria East time after time this season.
She came through one last time on Friday night.
Down three points against Brownsville Veterans Memorial, the freshman drained a buzzer beating three-pointer over the outstretched arms of a Lady Chargers defender to send the game to overtime.
“I saw the clock, and I just shot it,” she said. “After, I just felt amazed and joyful, and I felt like we could win.”
However, the Lady Chargers (30-4) outscored East 5-0 in the overtime period to capture a 55-50 win at Alice High School and end the Lady Titans’ season in the Class 5A area round.
“I think we did good,” said junior C’Niaha Randle, who ended the game with six points. “I think it was the first quarter that kind of hurt us.”
The Lady Titans scored the first basket of the game but were outscored 19-1 over the next six minutes of the first quarter.
“I just think that we didn’t come out as ready as we should have,” Randle said. “We could have played defense a little better.”
They clawed their way back into the game after outscoring the Lady Chargers 15-7 in the second quarter, sending the game to halftime down just eight points.
“I was pleased overall that we could have laid down and just got beat bad, but we fought back and had an opportunity to win,” said East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “We just didn’t close it out.”
Valentine ended the game with a team-high 15 points, while sophomore Kamryn Jackson added 12 points off of the bench.
Junior Chloe Buckner added eight points, knocking down two critical three-pointers in the fourth quarter to allow Valentine an opportunity to tie the game.
The Lady Titans played the entirety of the overtime period without Randle, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter.
"Defensively, I think it was very impactful that C'Niaha fouled out," Wimbish-North said. "When she's not in the game that kind of hurts us, too."
East ends the season 21-13. They'll return the majority of their roster for the 2023-24 season.
“I hope as seniors they want to do more,” Wimbish-North said about her junior class. “You're going to have to get in the gym, and you’re going to have to get better. I’ll have to do some things better too, as a coach, for us to have a chance to go where we say we want to go."
Brownsville Veterans Memorial 55, East 50
Points: (E) Avery Valentine 15, Kamryn Jackson 12, Chloe Buckner 8, C’Niaha Randle 7, Ariel Haas 4, Katana Cleveland 4; (VM) Jordyn Rivera 18, Mariana Espinoza 18, Daniela Sauceda 8, Alondra Ruiz 6. Halftime: East 29-21; 3-Pointers: (E) Valentine, Buckner 2. (VM) Espinoza 2. Records: Victoria East 21-13; Veterans Memorial 30-4