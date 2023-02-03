Victoria East’s destiny was in its own hands.
If it could have defeated Gregory-Portland in its regular season finale on Friday night, the Titans could have snagged a top three spot in the District 29-5A North Zone and ensured their season would continue.
However, after a 52-33 loss to the Wildcats (17-15, 3-4) at home, the Titans (18-12, 4-4) will have to nervously wait until the conclusion of Tuesday’s slate of north zone games to see if Friday was the last time they took the court this season.
“We played against a very good defensive team, we just could hardly score. We couldn’t do anything on the inside and shots weren’t falling,” East head coach Ralph Almanza said. “Now we just have to hope that certain teams win and certain teams lose so things can come out our way.”
East ended the game shooting just 14/47 from the field. It also turned the ball over 14 times.
The Titans struggled the most in the first quarter, knocking down just two shots and turning the ball over five times.
“Momentum is a big thing,” Almanza said. “Our guys were hyped coming into this game with parents night, and then it's just like a big balloon got deflated and we just couldn’t ever get that momentum back tonight.”
“Honestly I think it set the tone for the game. Throughout the rest of the game we didn’t have a lot of energy,” said East senior Caden Williams. “I think if we would have started off hotter we for sure would have probably have come out on top.”
Close
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Donovan Oliver looks for an open man during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Caden Williams puts the ball up during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Nijahrell Prater trips over a player during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Devon Cates fights for possession during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Bryson Ortega drives the ball down the court during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Caden Williams shoots during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Nijahrell Prater goes after the ball during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Jastin Wallace makes a dash after the ball during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Jastin Wallace shoots his shot during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s TJ Vargas goes up for the shot during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Donovan Oliver shoots during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Fernando Pena signals to his teammate during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Donovan Oliver looks for an open man during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Caden Williams puts the ball up during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Nijahrell Prater trips over a player during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Devon Cates fights for possession during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Bryson Ortega drives the ball down the court during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Caden Williams shoots during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Nijahrell Prater goes after the ball during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Jastin Wallace makes a dash after the ball during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Jastin Wallace shoots his shot during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s TJ Vargas goes up for the shot during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Donovan Oliver shoots during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland boys basketball
Victoria East’s Fernando Pena signals to his teammate during Friday’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland at Victoria East High School.
Williams ended the game with six points, while senior Donovan Oliver added a team-high 15 after knocking down three shots from beyond the arc.
Gregory-Portland 6-foot-6 center Shawn Williams posed a big problem for Caden Williams and the rest of the Titans, ending the game with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
“He is pretty large so it was hard to defend him and score on him as well,” Williams said. “He gave us a pretty good matchup.”
“He just controls the whole paint,” Almanza added. “We couldn’t get anything on the inside, and so those other guys closed out on shooters and we couldn’t make them pay for packing it in.”
District 29-5A North Zone
Gregory-Portland 52, Victoria East 33
Points: (E) Donovan Oliver 15, Caden Williams 6, Jastin Wallace 5, Devon Cates 3; (GP) Shawn Williams 16, Russell Escamilla 16, Trevor Jones 14, Davian Guivara 4. Halftime: Gregory-Portland 30-11; 3-pointers: (E) Oliver 3; (GP) Jones 4, Escamilla 1; Records: East 18-12, 4-4; Gregory-Portland 17-15, 3-4.