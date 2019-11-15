Victoria East’s Chloe Spencer picked up a soccer ball at age 10 and instantly fell in love with the sport.
After she attended various soccer camps and played select soccer, Spencer’s skills were ready for the next level.
Making the jump to varsity as a freshman was nerve-wracking at first, but Spencer was anything but nervous when she stepped on the field.
Spencer set the tone for her high school career by recording four goals and 55 steals in her first season.
“I knew if I worked hard and I gave it my all, I could achieve anything,” Spencer said. “I have dedication, and I knew if I put forth the effort, I could do anything.”
Spencer’s confidence grew, and so did her game.
After netting 20 goals as a sophomore, Spencer went on to record her best season yet by recording 24 goals, six assists and 60 steals, earning second-team honors on the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches all-region and all-state soccer team.
Spencer’s dedication to the sport was rewarded Friday afternoon when she signed a letter of intent to continue playing soccer at NCAA Division I Grambling State University.
Spencer made school history by becoming the first East soccer athlete to sign at the Division I level.
She made her commitment official in front of family, friends and coaches at the East library.
“It makes me proud,” Spencer said. “I’m proud of myself because of all the stress, the soccer camps I attended. Everybody has always been behind me.”
Spencer, who has been a first-team all-district selection in each of her first three seasons, has been a key asset to the Lady Titans’ success during the past three seasons.
For a program that has flourished with district championships and long playoff runs, Spencer was right in the middle of it.
“The effort and the work she has put in is awesome,” said East coach Misty Boenig. “She takes the time to go out and better herself, and I think that shows true character from her. This is something she wanted, and she did everything she could to make it a reality for herself. She’s a testament to (the fact that) dreams do come true if you work for it.”
Spencer, who plays forward and attacking midfielder, is excited to begin the next chapter of her life next season, but for now, her focus is winning a state championship.
Spencer and the Lady Titans finished with an 18-7-3 record last season to finish third among 32 teams in the region.
The team’s season came to a close in the Region IV-5A semifinal.
“This team has talent,” Boenig said. “It takes a lot of hard work, but this team has talent and the hard work comes with it. These young ladies are willing to work hard and put forth that effort.”
“I’m going to give my all,” Spencer added. “More than I ever have in my high school career.”
