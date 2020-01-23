From the Victoria Youth Soccer Organization, to the varsity level at Victoria East and even on the fields of London, Kyleigh Spree-Kolos has seen it all.
The two-time district MVP has soared through her high school career and made history in the process.
As a junior, Spree-Kolos scored a school-record 36 goals and is on pace to surpass that as a senior.
Spree-Kolos, a forward, scored her 12th goal of the season in Tuesday’s District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Miller.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” Spree-Kolos said. “But the connection with my team makes everything so much easier.”
Her hard work and dedication was rewarded when she signed a letter of intent to play soccer at NAIA Our Lady of the Lake University on Thursday afternoon at the East library.
Spree-Kolos became the third East soccer player to sign at the college level this season – a school record.
“It feels great,” Spree-Kolos said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a very long time, and I’m very excited to see what happens next.”
Spree-Kolos knows being a senior means it’s now or never.
The Lady Titans are coming off a Region IV-5A semifinal appearance, and she plans to go even further by winning a state championship in her final season.
“It’s very important to me because this is the last time I’m going to see most of my teammates,” she said. “Next year is going to be a whole different game.”
Spree-Kolos made the U.S. Olympic Developmental team as a sophomore and played against international competition in London.
She’s confident her experience will carry over into the collegiate level.
“I feel like I can bring how willing I am to execute,” Spree-Kolos said. “I want to bring what is needed for the team next year, which is scoring.”
Spree-Kolos had several college offers, but Our Lady of the Lake, which is located in San Antonio, was an easy choice.
Being close to home and playing for her developmental team coach made the process a lot easier.
“The coach was my ODP coach from my sophomore year to now,” Spree-Kolos. “I was able to get to know him and how his teams play. I really liked the qualities he has as a coach, and I think I’ll go far with him.
“It was very important to be close to home my parents want to see me play,” she added. “I knew from the beginning I wasn’t going to be going out of Texas. I knew this is where I wanted to play.”
Our Lady of the Lake, which plays in the Red River Athletic Conference with UHV, put together a strong season last year with a 11-5-1 overall record and a 7-2 mark in conference play.
East soccer coach Misty Boenig feels Spree-Kolos will fit right in.
“She’s going to add some spark,” Boenig said. “One thing about Kyleigh is she’s going to get the job done. You have someone that can hit the ball on target and that does something for a team. She does that well for us and being able to do that sparks the rest of the team. It’s something that’s difficult to find.”
NOTE: Spree-Kolos will major in Kinesiology
