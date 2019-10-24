Cameron Steen caught the attention of her Victoria East coaches the moment she arrived as a freshman.
East coach Melissa Buck used the world “relentless” to describe what came to mind when she first met the senior pitcher.
“Even in good days or bad days, she never settled for where she was at,” Buck said. “She always tried to be better. She was never happy with the success that she had.”
Steen has contributed at almost every position on the field – primarily pitcher and third base.
Her dedication to her teammates and hard work paid off after she committed to play softball at the University of Houston-Victoria next season.
Steen made her signing with Jaguars official in front of family, coaches and teammates on Thursday afternoon at the East Library.
“It was really important because most of my family is in town,” Steen said. “It allows me to spend more time with them on the weekends.”
Here’s Victoria East senior Cameron Steen after signing with @UHVJAGUARS softball. Steen pitches and plays 3B for the Lady Titans @VEHSTitans pic.twitter.com/ECgUg3mEAU— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 24, 2019
Steen hit .333 at the plate last season and complied a 3.74 ERA in the circle.
“I feel like I can contribute to them (UHV),” Steen said. “They’re a very talented team and I love that I’ll be able to be a part of that.”
Steen joins a UHV softball team that finished the year at 33-12 a season ago, and captured the Red River Athletic Conference regular season title. The Jaguars also earned a berth to the NAIA National Championships Opening Round where they advanced to the championship bracket.
“It’s exciting,” Buck said. “She has the opportunity to play at a four-year college and doesn’t have to look for a new home. She’s set for the rest of her college career.”
Steen said she’ll continue pitching at UHV, but will play wherever UHV coach Lindsey Ortiz needs her.
“They told me I’m going to pitch but if they want me to do something else, I’ll do it to the best of my ability,” Steen said.
Steen was happy to secure her chance of playing college softball, but also knows there’s work to be done in her final season at East.
“I want to make this year the best,” Steen said. “I want do whatever it takes for us to make the playoffs.”
Steen said her biggest inspirations throughout high school have been her coaches and family.
“My inspirations have been my coaches because without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Steen said. “I want to thank my travel coach for believing in me and my dad for taking me to practice and my mom for being my biggest supporter.”
